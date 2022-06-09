Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

122 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Telangana

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 94. A health department bulletin said 42 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,107.

122 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Telangana
122 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Telangana

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 10:20 pm

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 122 new infections being reported on Thursday, pushing the state's tally to 7,94,029.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 94. A health department bulletin said 42 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,107.

Related stories

India Brings Forth First Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine Anocovax For Animals

Aftica: 35 Children Killed As Drought And Conflict Engulf Ethiopia

Congress Ready To Stage 'Satyagrah' Outside ED Offices Across Country On Monday

The recovery rate in Telangana stood at 99.38 per cent. The number of active cases  was 811, the bulletin said. No fresh fatality was reported and the statewide death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin also said 12,385 samples were tested on Thursday.

-With PTI input

Tags

National It Compant Climate Action Summit Covid Deaths Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Political Storm Over BJP's Choice Of Venue For Bengal Unit Meet

Political Storm Over BJP's Choice Of Venue For Bengal Unit Meet