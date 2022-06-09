122 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Telangana

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 122 new infections being reported on Thursday, pushing the state's tally to 7,94,029.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 94. A health department bulletin said 42 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,89,107.

The recovery rate in Telangana stood at 99.38 per cent. The number of active cases was 811, the bulletin said. No fresh fatality was reported and the statewide death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin also said 12,385 samples were tested on Thursday.

-With PTI input