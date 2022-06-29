Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
‘Real Sense Of Security’ To Amarnath Pilgrims Provided By Kashmiris: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said despite stringent security measures including shutting down of shops enroute Amarnath Yatra, it is Kashmiris who provide a real sense of security to the pilgrims.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti PTI

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 3:56 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said despite stringent security measures, it is the people of Kashmir who provide the “real sense of security” to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is beginning on Thursday, resuming after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This year’s Yatra has resumed after 2 years & I’m sure that Kashmiris will welcome them wholeheartedly as always. Despite stringent security measures including shutting down of shops enroute the Yatra, it’s we Kashmiris who provide a real sense of security to the yatris," Mehbooba tweeted.

The comments of the PDP president came after a group of shopkeepers from the Panthachowk area of the city held a protest claiming that they have been directed to shut down their businesses for the period of Amarnath Yatra, which will end on August 11.

(With PTI inputs)
 

