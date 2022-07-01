 PM Modi Greets People On Occasion Of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, wishing that everyone is blessed with good health and happiness.

"Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness," he tweeted.

Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness.



Sharing what I had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a Yatra in our culture during the recent #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/RnREC22ACQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

He also shared what he had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a yatra in our culture during the recent Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

The prime minister also greeted everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the world, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij.

"May this coming year bring peace, happiness and good health in everyone's lives," Modi said.

Ratha Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath and is celebrated on the same day the Kutchi community of Gujarat celebrate their new year.