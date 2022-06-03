Friday, Jun 03, 2022
‘Peoples' Trust Has Won’: Pushkar Singh Dhami After Winning Uttarakhand’s Champawat Assembly Seat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was the later’s guidance that made him worthy of the people's love and blessings.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 2:30 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday thanked the people for his victory in the Champawat assembly bypoll, saying it was a triumph of their trust. 

Dhami defeated Congress' Nirmala Gahtori by a record margin of over 55,000 votes to retain his office.

"This victory is a command for me to dedicate myself fully to the service of the people of the state. 

"I also express my gratitude to our prime minister whose constant guidance has made me worthy of the people's love and blessings," Dhami said in a statement soon after the by-poll result was declared. 

Dhami said "peoples' trust has won".

The  electoral battle in Champawat was not just about victory and defeat, he said. 

"Dreams of building a new Uttarakhand and scripting a golden chapter in the history of its development were also hidden behind it. The victory with a record margin of 55,025 votes is an echo of the commitment to fulfil those dreams," Dhami said. 

Bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat was held on May 31, with over 64 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

Dhami assured the people of Champawat hat he would fulfil his responsibilities towards them with dedication.

"Serving the entire state is my duty as the chief minister but as a people's representative I have special responsibilities towards  the people of Champawat. 

"I assure them that I will be at their beck and call. I would make myself personally available to them whenever they want it, " Dhami said. 

Dhami had to contest the bypoll to become a member of the Assembly, a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfil to remain chief minister after losing from Khatima in the state polls held in February.

(With PTI inputs)
 

