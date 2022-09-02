 Moosewala Killing: One Suspect Each Detained In Kenya, Azerbaijan

Kenya and Azerbaijan have detained one suspect each in connection with the sensational killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and India is in touch with authorities concerned in the two countries on the case.

Moosewala was shot dead by a group of assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"One suspect each in Azerbaijan and Kenya have been detained by local authorities there and we are in contact with the concerned authorities in both the countries on further steps," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

He was replying to a question on the detention at his weekly media briefing.

Moosewala was killed days after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police.

The singer had contested the assembly elections from Congress last year and was defeated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

Moosewala's murder is being probed Punjab Police and Delhi Police has been extending its support to the investigation.