Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

 J&K: Police Books Kashmir Journalist For 'Glorifying Terrorism'

According to police, case has been registered against journalist Fahad Shah at Safakdal Police Station and Pulwama Police Station. Shah is the founder and editor of weekly online magazine 'The Kashmir Walla'. 

 J&K: Police Books Kashmir Journalist For 'Glorifying Terrorism'
Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah is the Editor-in-Chief of the online news magazine, The Kashmir Walla Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 1:57 pm

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested journalist Fahad Shah under the charge of “glorifying terrorism”, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

A case has been registered against Shah at Safakdal Police Station and Pulwama Police Station, they said. 

“For the last three-four years, Shah has been frequently glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting people for creating law and order problems, for which three FIRs have been lodged against him - one in Srinagar, one in Pulwama and other in Shopian. 

"He has been arrested in the case FIR lodged in Pulwama. Action will follow in other FIRs also,” IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar made an appeal to journalists to not spread fake news and verify information from police before circulating.

“It glorifies terrorists because it leads to recruitment, our youth get radicalised and takes the wrong path. Do not instigate the public,” he said.

Shah is the founder editor of weekly online magazine "thekashmirwalla". 

Tags

National Kashmiri Journalists Fahad Shah Terrorism Fake News Incitement
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hijab Row: ‘Talibanisation’ Of Education System Won’t Be Allowed: Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Hijab Row: ‘Talibanisation’ Of Education System Won’t Be Allowed: Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

Drivers Travelling Alone In Cars Won't Be Fined For Not Wearing Masks: Delhi Health Dept

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi; Says ‘India Has A King Not PM’

Staggered Lunch Breaks, Sanitisation Of Premises: DDMA Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools, Varsities

MeT Predicts Snowfall, Rains In Kashmir

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games