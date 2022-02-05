 J&K: Police Books Kashmir Journalist For 'Glorifying Terrorism'

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested journalist Fahad Shah under the charge of “glorifying terrorism”, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

A case has been registered against Shah at Safakdal Police Station and Pulwama Police Station, they said.

“For the last three-four years, Shah has been frequently glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting people for creating law and order problems, for which three FIRs have been lodged against him - one in Srinagar, one in Pulwama and other in Shopian.

"He has been arrested in the case FIR lodged in Pulwama. Action will follow in other FIRs also,” IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar made an appeal to journalists to not spread fake news and verify information from police before circulating.

“It glorifies terrorists because it leads to recruitment, our youth get radicalised and takes the wrong path. Do not instigate the public,” he said.

Shah is the founder editor of weekly online magazine "thekashmirwalla".