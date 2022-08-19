'Girls And Boys Sitting Together In Class Is Dangerous': Kerala Muslim Body Head Slams Gender-Neutral Education

Criticising the Kerala government's gender-neutral education system, Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary in charge PMA Salam on Friday sparked controversy by claiming that it is "dangerous" to let boys and girls sit together in a classroom.

According to a report by Kerala media, he said, "Gender neutrality is not a religious issue; it is a moral issue. I am against the attempt to bring in liberalism. Efforts are being made to impose gender-neutral uniforms."

He further claimed that with gender-neutral reforms, children would go "astray".

Salam's statement comes at a time when the Kerala government's efforts to introduce a gender-neutral education system in the state.

A report by India Today quoted Salam, "It is dangerous. What is the need for girls and boys to sit together in classrooms? Why are you forcing them or creating such opportunities? It will only cause problems. Students will deviate from studies."

Salam would "urge" the Kerala government to withdraw the reforms of the gender-neutral education system.

Earlier, the Muslim organisations had accused the ruling-Left government of bringing in liberal ideology in educational institutions that would destroy religious values.

