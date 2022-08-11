Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
‘Disfigured’ National Flags Hoisted In Bihar; BJP Protests

Senior BJP leader Ram Surat Rai on Thursday alleged that disrespect was shown to the national flag in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, as disfigured tricolors were hoisted.

National flag hoisted in Kanyakumari
National flag hoisted in Kanyakumari PTI Photo

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:58 pm

Senior BJP leader Ram Surat Rai on Thursday alleged that disrespect was shown to the national flag in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, as disfigured tricolors were hoisted.

The former minister also linked the alleged incident to the formation of a new government in the state, comprising parties like the RJD, JD(U), Congress, and the Left.

A video has gone viral on social media of disfigured tricolors, one tied to the branch of a tree and another hoisted atop a house, which local BJP leaders claim to be of Aurai, the constituency of Rai.

"Just the day before you were sworn in as the chief minister of a new government and today an activist of your alliance partner replaced the Asoka Chakra with a crescent and star, in a disrespect to the national flag which BJP will not tolerate," Rai said without referring to any particular party.

He made the allegation at a gathering of party workers in Aurai in protest against the abrupt exit of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de facto leader of the JD(U), from the NDA.

Sub Divisional Officer (East), Muzaffarpur, Gyan Prakash said, "Police officials concerned have been asked to verify the allegation and take necessary action".

(Inputs from PTI)

