Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

‘Dignified Lady’: Mysuru Royal Family Recalls Queen Elizabeth-II 1961 Bengaluru Visit

The Princess of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family—Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of Queen Elizabeth-II’s visit to Bengaluru in 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain in her youth
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain in her youth.(File photo) AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 2:58 pm

With the demise of Queen Elizabeth-II in England, the Princess of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961.

A video 'made in colour' now doing rounds in the social media brought back the memories her maiden visit to India post-independence.

"We are extremely saddened by the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II. She was a dignified lady," recollected Kamakshi Devi.

"I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance," Kamakshi Devi recalled.

Later, Queen Elizabeth-II was taken to the 'Residency', now known as Raj Bhavan which is the palatial house of the Governor of Karnataka, the princess of erstwhile Mysore Royal family recalled.

The entire event was made grand with whatever limited resources available that time, Kamakshi Devi recalled.

Elizabeth-II spent her night in the Cubbon Bungalow on the Nandi Hills, she added.

Recalling the Queen's visit, elderly Bengalury resident Anand Sirur, said the entire event marked with grandeur.

Related stories

Queen Elizabeth II's Death Expected To Rekindle Republic Vs Monarchy Debate In Australia

UK's Late Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral To Be Held On September 19

Sports In Britain Resume Following Shutdown As Mark Of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II

"I was 30 at that time. I recall the government and private organisations had announced a holiday in honour of the Queen's visit. The oil mills, which never closed, were shut for the day so that the employees could see the historic event," Sirur, now 91, recollected.

He said he stood on 'Cubbon Road' next to the Capitol Hotel to see the slow-moving cavalcade and the Queen greeting the people who were waving at her.

The video that is widely circulating in the social media showed the Queen alighting from the aeroplane and the Mysore Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar presenting her a bouquet.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Bangalore airport to see her. Later, the queen was presented a copy of the Bible, translated in Hindi.

The video also shows the present day MG Road, where a Metro Station has come up now.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Royal Family Mysuru Queen Elizabeth II Bengaluru Visit 1961 Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar Princess Raj Bhavan
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup