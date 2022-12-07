'Corruption And Bribery In MCD Will Have To End': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

As AAP crossed the majority mark in the MCD elections, Delhi chief minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal thanked Delhi residents for 'choosing their son, brother' to run the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. AAP crossed the majority mark after securing 126 seats to win the MCD elections on Wednesday.



Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "All of us have to make Delhi clean and beautiful".









इस शानदार जीत के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का शुक्रिया और सबको बहुत-बहुत बधाई। अब हम सबको मिलकर दिल्ली को साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाना है। https://t.co/SFkqmrAI6i — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2022





"Need Centre's cooperation, PM Narendra Modi's blessings," said AAP after unseating a 15-year-old BJP in Delhi civic polls.



"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need the cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need the cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.



Kejriwal continued, "Will try to live up to the expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi. The existing system of corruption and bribery in MCD will have to be ended."



AAP emphasised on the importance of "positive politics" and that their campaign was largely focussed on the development of "health and education".

The AAP won 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls while the BJP was runner-up with wins in 104 wards. The AAP's victory ended BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebration of the party



