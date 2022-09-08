IND Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Scores: India, Afghanistan Aim To End On A High

Will Deepak Chahar Play? With Avesh Khan ruled out of the tournament and Deepak Chahar drafted in, the latter might get a chance considering the fact the game is a dead rubber. Chahar returned to action against Zimbabwe after a long injury lay-off and the thinktank might want to give him some game time before finalising on the T20 World Cup squad.

Head-To-Head India and Afghanistan met thrice in T20Is with the former winning on all occasions. The last time India met Afghanistan was during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.