IND Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Scores: India, Afghanistan Aim To End On A High

India have defeated Afghanistan on all three occasions in T20Is. Follow IND vs AFG live scores and updates.

KL Rahul will be aiming for big runs against Afghanistan on Thursday. Follow IND vs AFG live.

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 5:28 pm

India face Afghanistan is a dead Super Four rubber after both teams were knocked out of contention for the Asia Cup 2022 final on Wednesday, following Pakistan’s tense one-wicket win over Mohammad Nabi’s boys in Sharjah. With four points each from two wins apiece, Pakistan and Sri Lanka sealed their places in the summit clash to be played on Sunday. India and Afghanistan have lost both their games in Super Four stage. While the top order has returned to form, India’s batting at the death have let them down in both the Super Four games. In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, India will get seven games – vs Afghanistan (today), three vs South Africa, three vs Australia – where they the Rohit Sharma-led side can focus on the dos and donts as far as combinations are concerned. Follow IND vs AFG live here.

  • 08 Sep 2022 / 5:27 PM

    Will Deepak Chahar Play?

    With Avesh Khan ruled out of the tournament and Deepak Chahar drafted in, the latter might get a chance considering the fact the game is a dead rubber. Chahar returned to action against Zimbabwe after a long injury lay-off and the thinktank might want to give him some game time before finalising on the T20 World Cup squad.

  • 08 Sep 2022 / 5:27 PM

    Head-To-Head

    India and Afghanistan met thrice in T20Is with the former winning on all occasions. The last time India met Afghanistan was during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

  • 08 Sep 2022 / 5:27 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the penultimate match of the Super Four stage between India and Afghanistan. Both teams are winless in Super Four and would aim to end their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a high.

