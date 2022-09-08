IND Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Live Cricket Scores: India, Afghanistan Aim To End On A High

India have defeated Afghanistan on all three occasions in T20Is. Follow IND vs AFG live scores and updates.
Only time will tell if Congress, the Grand Old Party, can tackle its leadership crisis and rejuvenate ideologically, but young cadres suggest the Gandhi family remains relevant
Dynasty-driven political parties in India have habitually shunned second rung leaders outside the family. Parties driven by individual personality and charisma too have stymied the growth of younger leaders, often at the cost of the political outfits they lead.
The past shows that the BJP has several aces up its sleeve when it comes to leadership changes
Despite leading organisations for over two decades, leaders of Communist parties develop no right over the party. In fact, even general secretaries have been restrained, demoted and expelled.
The self-censorship and silence over the attack on Salman Rushdie for The Satanic Verses in Bangladeshi media and society is telling
India face Afghanistan is a dead Super Four rubber after both teams were knocked out of contention for the Asia Cup 2022 final on Wednesday, following Pakistan’s tense one-wicket win over Mohammad Nabi’s boys in Sharjah. With four points each from two wins apiece, Pakistan and Sri Lanka sealed their places in the summit clash to be played on Sunday. India and Afghanistan have lost both their games in Super Four stage. While the top order has returned to form, India’s batting at the death have let them down in both the Super Four games. In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, India will get seven games – vs Afghanistan (today), three vs South Africa, three vs Australia – where they the Rohit Sharma-led side can focus on the dos and donts as far as combinations are concerned. Follow IND vs AFG live here.
With Avesh Khan ruled out of the tournament and Deepak Chahar drafted in, the latter might get a chance considering the fact the game is a dead rubber. Chahar returned to action against Zimbabwe after a long injury lay-off and the thinktank might want to give him some game time before finalising on the T20 World Cup squad.
India and Afghanistan met thrice in T20Is with the former winning on all occasions. The last time India met Afghanistan was during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.
Hello and welcome to the penultimate match of the Super Four stage between India and Afghanistan. Both teams are winless in Super Four and would aim to end their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a high.
