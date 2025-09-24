Zelenskyy: India 'Mostly' Backs Ukraine, Counters Trump’s Claim On India Funding Russia

At the UNGA, Trump accused India and China of being “the main funders of the war” in Ukraine through continued Russian oil purchases, and criticised NATO nations for not cutting energy imports from Moscow.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Zelenskyy Putin Russia-Ukraine war
United States President Donald Trump with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy countered Donald Trump’s UNGA remarks by stressing that India is "mostly" on Ukraine’s side.

  • He also acknowledged that New Delhi continues to buy Russian oil.

  • Trump accused India, China, and even NATO allies of indirectly funding Moscow’s war through ongoing energy purchases.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said India is "mostly" on Ukraine’s side, a comment that came after US President Donald Trump’s claims that India and China are funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made the contrasting statement, emphasising that India stands with Ukraine, he said while speaking to Fox News. However, he also took note of the fact that India continues to purchase oil from Russia, despite opposition from the United States.

US President Donald Trump | - PTI |
India And China 'The Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump, on September 23, while addressing world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, said that India and China were “the main funders of the war” in Ukraine because they continue to buy Russian oil.

He also criticised NATO countries for failing to cut energy imports from Moscow. On India, Trump remarked: “China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.”

He added: “But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn’t happy. They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?”

Trump on Tuesday also said that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia, with the help of the European Union and NATO. The remarks mark a significant shift in Trump’s policy on Ukraine, which he had previously asked to make concessions.

Trump made the statement on his Truth social platform after he met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,” Trump wrote. 

