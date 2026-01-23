Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Vietnam’s Communist Party has reappointed To Lam as general secretary for another five-year term, with all 180 votes in favor at the party’s national congress in Hanoi.
His second term signals political continuity, reassuring investors, while he pledges to continue anti-corruption efforts and target annual economic growth above 10 percent through 2030.
Since taking office, Lam has driven rapid reforms, slashing bureaucracy, abolishing ministries, cutting nearly 150,000 public-sector jobs, and advancing major infrastructure projects.
The party announced on Friday that Lam was “unanimously” re-elected at the conclusion of its five-yearly national congress in Hanoi. The Central Committee “absolutely unanimously elected Comrade To Lam to continue holding the position of General Secretary,” the party said in a statement.
Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly, said Lam received all 180 votes cast, underscoring broad support within the party leadership.
Lam’s re-election is expected to reassure foreign investors, who frequently cite political stability as a key factor behind Vietnam’s growing appeal as a pro-business manufacturing and investment hub in Southeast Asia.
The 68-year-old leader is also seeking to take on the presidency, with a decision on that role expected to be announced later. Earlier this week, addressing hundreds of delegates at the congress, Lam pledged to intensify the fight against corruption and to maintain annual economic growth above 10 percent through 2030.
Speaking after his reappointment on Friday, Lam said he would work hard to meet the expectations of the Vietnamese people.
Lam first assumed the role of Communist Party general secretary in late 2024 and has since launched a wave of sweeping reforms that have moved at an unusually rapid pace for the country. His tenure has been marked by deep cuts to state bureaucracy, including the abolition of eight ministries or government agencies and the removal of nearly 150,000 jobs from the public payroll.
At the same time, he has pushed forward large-scale rail and power infrastructure projects while expanding efforts to root out corruption, changes that have had far-reaching — and in some sectors disruptive — effects across the economy and government.