Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Lam first assumed the role of Communist Party general secretary in late 2024 and has since launched a wave of sweeping reforms that have moved at an unusually rapid pace for the country.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vietnam election
The 68-year-old leader is also seeking to take on the presidency, with a decision on that role expected to be announced later. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vietnam’s Communist Party has reappointed To Lam as general secretary for another five-year term, with all 180 votes in favor at the party’s national congress in Hanoi.

  • His second term signals political continuity, reassuring investors, while he pledges to continue anti-corruption efforts and target annual economic growth above 10 percent through 2030.

  • Since taking office, Lam has driven rapid reforms, slashing bureaucracy, abolishing ministries, cutting nearly 150,000 public-sector jobs, and advancing major infrastructure projects.

Vietnam’s Communist Party has reappointed To Lam as its general secretary, extending his hold on the country’s top political post for another five years and signalling continuity in leadership and policy direction.

The party announced on Friday that Lam was “unanimously” re-elected at the conclusion of its five-yearly national congress in Hanoi. The Central Committee “absolutely unanimously elected Comrade To Lam to continue holding the position of General Secretary,” the party said in a statement.

Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the National Assembly, said Lam received all 180 votes cast, underscoring broad support within the party leadership.

Lam’s re-election is expected to reassure foreign investors, who frequently cite political stability as a key factor behind Vietnam’s growing appeal as a pro-business manufacturing and investment hub in Southeast Asia.

The 68-year-old leader is also seeking to take on the presidency, with a decision on that role expected to be announced later. Earlier this week, addressing hundreds of delegates at the congress, Lam pledged to intensify the fight against corruption and to maintain annual economic growth above 10 percent through 2030.

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking after his reappointment on Friday, Lam said he would work hard to meet the expectations of the Vietnamese people.

Lam first assumed the role of Communist Party general secretary in late 2024 and has since launched a wave of sweeping reforms that have moved at an unusually rapid pace for the country. His tenure has been marked by deep cuts to state bureaucracy, including the abolition of eight ministries or government agencies and the removal of nearly 150,000 jobs from the public payroll.

At the same time, he has pushed forward large-scale rail and power infrastructure projects while expanding efforts to root out corruption, changes that have had far-reaching — and in some sectors disruptive — effects across the economy and government.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 2: Sarfaraz, Sudip Smash Double Ton; Gill Departs Cheaply

  3. Bangladesh U19 Vs USA U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: BAN Openers Eye Steady Start | BAN 14/0 (3)

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins Against Marozsan; Zverev, De Minaur Clinch Victory

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie Highlights, Australian Open 2026: German Star Advances After Four-Set Win

  3. Gauff Vs Baptiste Highlights, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back A Set Down To Win On Margaret Court Arena

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  5. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  3. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  4. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

  5. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  3. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  4. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  5. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way