You Won't Believe Why Luke Combs Wore Ted Karras' Cincy Hat On Stage

Country music superstar Luke Combs made a memorable appearance at Paycor Stadium on Friday night, donning a Cincy Hat during his performance. The choice of headgear had a special meaning behind it.
Just a day before, Combs visited the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp practice and had the chance to meet some of the players, including center Ted Karras. Karras, who is entering his fourth year with the Bengals, made a special request to Combs: wear the Cincy Hat at his concert.
Combs agreed, and the country star wore the hat proudly on stage. The Cincy Hat is more than just a fashion statement; it supports a worthy cause. Proceeds from the hat sales benefit The Village of Merici, a community in Indianapolis that provides living arrangements and services for adults with disabilities.
Karras has been actively involved in supporting The Village of Merici through various public appearances and fundraisers.