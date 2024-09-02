United States

What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet

A new term “Symbiosexuality” is trending on the internet. A recent study has revealed what it actually means.

Following the recent release of Zendaya's film Challengers, which explores themes of romantic and sexual relationships among multiple partners, the concept of “symbiosexuality” has emerged as a new and intriguing topic of discussion in both popular culture and academic circles. Symbiosexuality, a term now gaining traction, refers to a form of attraction where individuals are drawn to the dynamic and energy of an existing couple rather than just one partner.
According to a groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Seattle University and published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, symbiosexuality describes an attraction to the synergy, multidimensionality, and shared power between two people in a relationship. In essence, those who identify as symbiosexual are captivated by the connection between partners and wish to engage with that relational energy.

Dr. Sally W. Johnston, an adjunct professor of anthropology and sociology and the lead author of the study, initially encountered this phenomenon while examining the role of "unicorns"—typically bisexual women who enter into relationships with heterosexual couples—in polyamorous settings. Her research revealed that symbiosexuality extends beyond these "unicorn" scenarios and is a broader phenomenon experienced by a diverse array of individuals across different demographics.

“Our findings suggest that human attraction and desire may not be limited to one-on-one relationships,” Dr. Johnston explained in an interview with PsyPost. “Symbiosexuality offers a new lens through which to view desire and connection, expanding our understanding of these complex dynamics.”

The study uncovered that those who experience symbiosexual attraction are often drawn to the overall "energy" and emotional power shared by couples. They are interested in immersing themselves in the relationship’s collective love rather than forming a romantic bond with an individual partner. This unique form of attraction has been subtly referenced in popular media, including shows like Gossip Girl and Tiger King, further fueling public interest.

Despite its intriguing nature, symbiosexuality is not without its challenges. Dr. Johnston notes that individuals who identify as symbiosexual often face stigma in both monogamous and non-monogamous communities. Historically, those who seek to engage with existing couples have been labeled as “unicorns,” a term that, while descriptive, can carry negative connotations and often implies objectification or marginalization.

The Seattle University study aims to challenge these perceptions and foster a more inclusive understanding of sexual desire. Dr. Johnston hopes that her ongoing research will contribute to reducing stigma and expanding the conceptualizations of desire within sexuality studies.

“As we continue to study symbiosexuality, we aim to better understand its impact on mental health and relationship satisfaction,” Dr. Johnston added. “Our goal is to promote a more nuanced view of attraction that acknowledges the diverse ways in which people connect with one another.”

