A sudden hydrothermal explosion in Yellowstone National Park startled tourists on Tuesday morning, sending them fleeing for safety. The eruption, which occurred around 10 am local time, happened in Biscuit Basin, a cluster of hot springs a few miles north of the famous Old Faithful Geyser.
The explosion shot steam, dark-coloured rock, and dirt high into the sky. Videos shared online showed dozens of people watching from a boardwalk as the eruption unfolded. As debris and water began falling, tourists scrambled to get out of the way, shouting “Back up!” and “Holy cow!” They watched from a distance as a massive cloud of steam covered the area.
Also, the Biscuit Basin area has been closed to visitors for safety reasons. Falling rocks damaged a boardwalk that helps keep people away from Yellowstone’s fragile geothermal features.
Vlada March, a real estate agent from California who was visiting with her family, described the scene: “We saw more steam coming up and within seconds it became this huge thing. It just exploded and became like a black cloud that covered the sun.”
Photos and videos from the scene show damaged guardrails and boards covered in rocks and silt. Park geologists are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.
Mike Poland, a scientist at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, explained that the explosion might have been caused by a blockage in Yellowstone’s natural geothermal plumbing. This blockage could have led to a buildup of heat and pressure, similar to a pressure cooker, causing the water to suddenly turn into steam and trigger the explosion.
Poland noted that the largest known crater from a hydrothermal explosion is in Yellowstone, measuring 1.5 miles across. He said, “What we saw today was spectacular and definitely hazardous. But compared to past eruptions in Yellowstone, it was relatively small. It’s a good reminder of an often-overlooked hazard in the park.”
Since 1890, at least 22 people have died from injuries related to Yellowstone’s thermal features.