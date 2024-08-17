Bebe Rexha recently shared multiple videos on her Instagram story, visibly upset and emotional. Through tears, she explained that a Lufthansa employee not only refused to let her board the plane but also treated her poorly and "threatened" her after Bebe spoke Albanian to the employee, assuming she was Albanian.
"I was threatened by Lufthansa because I thought the agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian, asking him where to get my ticket, and now he is stopping me from the flight," Bebe Rexha wrote in the video.
"I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian,' she wrote in another text story. 'He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful than he was."
She added, 'Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa.'
Rexha then shared a plea from another Instagram user, calling for the singer to be brought 'home safe' from Munich Airport and urging an investigation into the male officer who allegedly threatened a woman for speaking Albanian.
Many fans have criticized the airline online and reacted to the situation, sympathizing with the singer.
One remarked, "Bebe rexha is getting threatened for speaking albanian wtf, this woman deserves better."
Another said, "Bebe Rexha really got it bad, industry treating her shit, album, flopping Fans Throwing phone at her face giving her a black eye, and now she’s being banned at An Airport… the universe hates her."
A third user wrote, "People need to give Bebe Rexha her respect, she's always being trrated with such disrespect for no reason whatsoever. This is just fucked up."