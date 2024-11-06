United States

US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Tracking The 50 States

Millions of US citizens will be casting their votes on Tuesday to elect their 47th President.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
US Elections Kamala Harris Donald Trump
Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump (R) Photo: AP
info_icon

The 2024 US presidential election on Tuesday will see American voters choosing between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. With this election, millions of Americans will choose their 47th President. 

Key issues on which voters will decide their votes include abortion, immigration, marijuana legalization, sports betting, wages, housing, and taxes.

What is the process?

The winner will be determined by the Electoral College system and not the popular vote. The Electoral College is a body of electors from each state who ultimately select the President and Vice President. Each state’s number of electors corresponds to its population. In total, there are 538 electoral college votes, and a candidate needs at least 270 votes to win. 

Most states have a “winner-takes-all” system, where the candidate who wins the popular vote in a state takes all of its electoral college votes. However, Maine and Nebraska use a proportional system. The electoral college voting happens in December.

When will voting start?

There is no set national time for voting to begin on the morning of November 5. However, most polls will open across the country between 7 am and 10 am local time. Voting will close in waves, with the first key moments coming after 7 pm ET when polls close in battleground states like Georgia and North Carolina, critical to both Trump and Harris's chances. 

Who is winning?

While citizens of all the 50 states of and Washington DC will cast their ballots on November 5, it will be the swing states, also referred to as key battleground states, that will face intense scrutiny as they determine if Harris or Trump is elected as the next President of the United States.

Tracking who is winning in which state:

(These lists will be updated as and when the results come in. Stay tuned!)

Key battleground states 

  1.  Arizona

  2. Georgia

  3. Michigan

  4. Nevada

  5. North Carolina

  6. Pennsylvania

  7. Wisconsin

Other States

  1.  Alabama

  2.  Alaska 

  3.  Arkansas

  4.  California

  5.  Colorado

  6.  Connecticut

  7.  Delaware

  8.  Florida

  9.  Hawaii

  10.  Idaho

  11.  Illinois

  12.  Indiana - Trump leading

  13.  Iowa

  14.  Kansas

  15.  Kentucky - Trump leading

  16.  Louisiana

  17.  Maine

  18.  Maryland

  19.  Massachusetts

  20.  Minnesota

  21.  Mississippi

  22.  Missouri

  23.  Montana

  24.  Nebraska 

  25.  New Hampshire

  26.  New Jersey

  27.  New Mexico

  28.  New York

  29.  North Dakota

  30.  Ohio

  31.  Oklahoma

  32.  Oregon

  33.  Rhode Island

  34.  South Carolina

  35.  South Dakota

  36.  Tennessee

  37.  Texas

  38.  Utah

  39.  Vermont - Harris leading

  40.  Virginia

  41.  Washington

  42.  West Virginia 

  43.  Wyoming

The polls are scheduled for November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th quadrennial election. By 8 pm ET, results from states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, part of the "blue wall”, will provide a clearer picture of how the race is shaping up. Final key states such as Arizona and Nevada will have their results by 10 pm ET.

In the last presidential election in 2020, it took four days after voting closed for Joe Biden to be declared the winner due to razor-thin margins in the crucial battleground states. Following the delayed results, some states changed their election laws to speed up the election count. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  2. IND Vs NZ, Test Whitewash: Numbers That Define India's Colossal Loss At Home
  3. Virat Kohli Birthday: Lord's Ground Wishes Indian Batting Stalwart In Unique Style - Watch
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Franchises To Vie For 204 Slots Among 1574 Players; See List of Categories
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date And Venue Confirmed - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Red Star Belgrade Vs Barcelona, UCL: Must 'Work Hard' To Achieve Glory, Says Flick
  2. Inter Vs Arsenal, Champions League: Odegaard Returns To Full Training Ahead Of Tie
  3. PSV 4-0 Girona, Champions League: Dutch Side Clinches First Win This Season
  4. PSG Vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Wary Of Wounded Hosts
  5. Inter Vs Arsenal, UCL: Inzaghi Expecting Charged-Up Gunners After Newcastle Loss
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  2. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  3. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  4. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  5. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Election Results 2024 Live: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? First Trends Come In As Polls Close
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Tracking The 50 States
  3. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  4. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  5. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
World News
  1. US Election Results 2024 Live: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? First Trends Come In As Polls Close
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Tracking The 50 States
  3. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  4. Ukrainian Troops Engage With North Korean Units For First Time In Russia
  5. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship