US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For

With both vice presidential candidates being newcomers with a military background, this debate will determine who gets the upper hand in the race to the White House.

Vice Presidential Candidates Tim Walz (L) and JD Vance (R) will go head-to-head on CBS' debate. | Photo: AP
Following the fiery debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, their running mates will go head-to-head for the first vice presidential debate of the 2024 election season.

The VP Debate is being conducted three weeks after Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met on ABC News for the presidential debate. With both vice presidential candidates being newcomers with a military background, this debate will determine who gets the upper hand in the race to the White House.

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota was named as Kamala Harris' running mate in August, shortly after she joined the presidential race, following Biden's exit.

JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, was announced as Donald Trump's running mate during the Republic National Convention, two days after the assassination attempt on the former president in Pennsylvania.

US Elections 2024 VP Debate - Key Issues At Hand

Similar to the presidential debates, Walz and Vance are expected to be asked questions and prompts to similar issues such as climate change, abortion rights and foreign policy regarding the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

When it comes to the Ukraine war, Walz is expected to adopt a similar stance as Harris and express support for Kyiv, Meanwhile, Vance has suggested numerous times that Ukraine should consider giving some of its territory to Russia as a means to end the war.

The former Marine also suggested that the war could end with the creation of a demilitarised zone between Russia and Ukraine, similar to the one between North and South Korea.

During the VP debate, JD Vance is expected to bring up the matter of immigration and accuse the Democrats and Harris and Walz of the "open border policy". Adopting the same method as Trump, the Republican VP candidate is expected to zero in on immigration policies.

When it comes to abortion rights, Vance is expected to be asked if he would support a national ban on the right to abortion. While Trump has stated he would not support a national wide, Vance has expressed his backing for a nationwide restriction.

Walz on the other hand, who also earned the nickname "Tampon Tim" has been an advocate for reproductive rights for women since the start of his political career.

The vice presidential debate will be hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Centre in New York. The 90-minute debate will begin at 9 PM ET and will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor, managing editor Norah O'Donnell, and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

