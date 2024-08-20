United States

Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors

Sydney Sweeney might be swinging into Marvel's universe as Black Cat in Spider-Man 4, according to recent viral reports. This potential casting could mark a significant comeback for Sweeney following the mixed reception of Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney Black Cat
Sydney Sweeney To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? Here's What We Know Photo: X
info_icon

Sydney Sweeney has made a significant impact through her talent and strategic choices. Following her acclaimed performance in Euphoria, she avoided typecasting by taking on diverse roles, transitioning seamlessly from Anyone But You to Immaculate. However, her journey hasn't been without bumps. The recent box office disappointment of Madame Web brought intense criticism towards both the studio and the cast.

Amidst the fallout, a recent scoop from MyTimeToShineHello on X reveals that Sweeney has been offered the role of 'Black Cat' in Spider-Man 4, signaling a potential comeback to Marvel. This opportunity could allow her to bounce back from her previous Marvel setback and achieve a major career milestone.

While it's still uncertain if Sweeney will accept the role, the potential casting has already sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see her make a triumphant return.

Being cast in a Spider-Man film could be the key to cementing her status as a true movie star—a milestone she’s on the brink of achieving. Fans are already picturing her in the role, excited about the prospect.

However, there's more buzz about how this role will influence Peter Parker's storyline, especially with Zendaya and possibly Sydney Sweeney bringing beauty and charm to the screen. Fans believe Marvel's choice is a no-brainer, with Sweeney's casting seeming like a perfect fit. Despite the excitement, there has been no official confirmation or announcement from Sweeney herself, so the future of Spider-Man 4 remains uncertain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
  4. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  5. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  2. Serie A: Gasperini Joins Exclusive Club By Passing 550 Points With Atalanta
  3. Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina World Cup Qualifiers After Copa America Injury
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: When, Where To Watch
  5. Juventus Vs Como, Italian Serie A 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: 2 Die In Telangana Due To Lightning; 107 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Batters Himachal
  2. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  3. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  4. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  5. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  2. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  3. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  4. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  5. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
World News
  1. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  2. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  3. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  4. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  5. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign