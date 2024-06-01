United States

Stormy Daniels Still Owes Trump Over Half A Million Dollars In Legal Fees

Stormy Daniels, the porn star involved in the hush money case that led to Donald Trump's recent conviction, owes Trump over half a million dollars in legal fees.

Stormy Daniels
info_icon

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who is central to the hush money case resulting in Donald Trump's recent conviction, still owes the former president more than $500,000 in legal fees. This debt is from a defamation case Daniels brought against Trump in 2018. After losing the case, she was ordered to repay Trump's attorney's fees.

The lawsuit came after Daniels released a sketch of a man she claimed threatened her to stay silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Trump dismissed the sketch as a "con job" on X, formerly known as Twitter. A judge dismissed Daniels' case, stating that Trump's tweet was "rhetorical hyperbole" protected by the First Amendment.

During the hush money trial, Daniels testified that her former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who is now in prison for embezzlement and other crimes, encouraged her to file the lawsuit. Trump has sued Daniels in Florida to recover the money, but she testified that she still hasn't paid.

Daniels confirmed to Trump’s lawyer, Susan Necheles, that she owes Trump $560,000 in legal fees, acknowledging that this amount is likely before interest. Her lawyer, Clark Brewster, mentioned that the debt could be around $600,000 to $620,000 due to growing interest.

During cross-examination, Daniels remarked that although Trump "prevailed," she was "not found to have lost." Brewster told USA TODAY that they plan to contest paying Trump the money in the ongoing Florida case, stating, "We'll defend on whatever grounds are available to us there."

A jury in Manhattan found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of felony charges for falsifying business records in his New York hush money criminal trial. The sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

Stormy Daniels And Barrett Blade - @barrettblade777 on instagram
Stormy Daniels’ Husband Considers Leaving US If Trump Is Acquitted

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  2. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  4. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  5. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child