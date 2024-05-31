What Rights Could Donald Trump Lose After His Conviction?

New York, where Trump was convicted, allows felons to vote as long as they are not in prison. This means that Trump will be able to vote unless he is jailed. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July and could face up to four years in prison and a fine of $5,000 for each of the 34 felony counts. However, legal experts believe it is unlikely that he will serve time in jail, partly because he is a first-time offender and because jailing a former president would have significant repercussions.