Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?

A jury in Manhattan found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of felony charges for falsifying business records in his New York hush money criminal trial. The sentencing is scheduled for July 11, as decided by Judge Juan Merchan.
The prosecution argued that Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy to compromise the 2016 presidential election's integrity and engaged in efforts to suppress damaging information. This included hiding a payment made to an adult film actress.
This is the first time a former president or leading party candidate has been convicted of a felony. Can Trump still run for office? The answer is yes, Trump is still eligible to run for office.
Trump denounced the jury's verdict as a "disgrace" and asserted that the "real verdict" would be determined in the upcoming presidential election on November 5. President Joe Biden remarked on social media that defeating his 2024 opponent would have to happen at the polls.