'I Violated My Moral Compass': Michael Cohen Explains Why He Flipped Against Trump In 2018 | Day 17 Hush Money Trial Highlights

Cohen recounted his final conversation with Trump in April 2018, following an FBI search of Cohen's office and hotel room. "I received a phone call from President Trump in response to me leaving a message for him to call," Cohen said. "I wanted obviously for him to know what was taking place. He said, don't worry, I am the president of the United States -- there is nothing here. Everything is going to be OK. Stay tough. You are going to be OK."