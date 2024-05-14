United States

Michael Cohen Testifies, Reveals Shocking Details In Trump Hush Money Trial

The trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan has taken a dramatic turn with Michael D. Cohen's testimony. Cohen, once Trump's trusted fixer, provided a damning account of his involvement in a scheme to silence women with damaging stories about Trump, shedding light on a web of deceit and corruption that threatens to engulf the former president.

Donald Trump and Michael Cohen
Day 16 of former President Donald J. Trump hush money trial in Manhattan reached a crucial stage as Michael D. Cohen took the stand to begin testimony. Cohen, once Trump's trusted fixer, provided a damning account of his involvement in a scheme to silence women with damaging stories about Trump, shedding light on a web of deceit and corruption that threatens to engulf the former president.

Cohen's testimony delivered meticulous detail and painted a chilling portrait of Trump's involvement in the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. According to Cohen, Trump personally directed him to orchestrate the payments, uttering the terse command, "Just do it," in reference to the hush money deal.

Star witness Cohen then went on to detail how, after Trump's victory in the White House, he demanded reimbursement for the payments, which Trump approved through a dubious reimbursement plan. Cohen's testimony provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Trump's world, exposing the lengths to which he would go to protect his image and maintain his grip on power.

Michael Cohen, left, testifies on the witness stand in Manhattan criminal court about the calculations that Alan Weisselberg made to determine how to pay back Cohen for the money he paid to Stormy Daniels, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York.
Michael Cohen, left, testifies on the witness stand in Manhattan criminal court about the calculations that Alan Weisselberg made to determine how to pay back Cohen for the money he paid to Stormy Daniels, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. Photo: AP
Over nearly five hours of testimony, Cohen decoded the shady vernacular of Trump's operation and highlighted the conduct at the heart of the first criminal trial of an American president. He recounted his role in concealing or spinning away stories that could have torpedoed Trump's presidential campaign, including Daniels's account of a sexual liaison with Trump, which Cohen described as posing a "catastrophic" threat.

Throughout his testimony, Cohen provided firsthand corroboration of what jurors had heard from other witnesses, offering a detailed account of Trump's orchestration of the cover-up of scandalous stories. From his intimate involvement in the hush money deals to his collaboration with longtime Trump ally David Pecker to protect the campaign, Cohen laid bare the inner workings of Trump's inner circle, revealing a world of backroom deals and shady negotiations.

But perhaps most damning were Cohen's revelations about Trump's direct involvement in the hush money deal with Daniels. According to Cohen, Trump initially conveyed a general instruction to "Just take care of it," setting in motion a chain of events that ultimately led to the payment of $130,000 to Daniels to ensure her silence.

As the trial progressed, Cohen's testimony emerged as a linchpin in the prosecution's case, offering a roadmap to Trump's alleged crimes and misdemeanors. With each revelation, Cohen peeled back the layers of Trump's facade, exposing the man behind the myth and laying bare the true extent of his depravity.

But for Cohen, the trial represented more than just an opportunity for justice. It was a chance for redemption, a chance to atone for his sins and set the record straight. Having already paid a steep price for his role in Trump's orbit, Cohen now sought to turn the tables on his former mentor, to expose the truth and hold Trump accountable for his actions.

As Cohen took his place on the stand, Trump's formidable legal team stood ready to pounce, eager to discredit Cohen's testimony and undermine his credibility.

As the trial progresses, it is expected that Cohen's testimony will continue to be central to the proceedings, providing crucial insight into the inner workings of the Trump campaign and administration. With each revelation, the case against Trump grows stronger, raising the possibility of serious legal consequences for the former president.

