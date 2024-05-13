OpenAI Launches GPT-4o: New 'Much Faster', Free AI Model And Desktop Version Of ChatGPT

On Monday, OpenAI launched a new AI model and desktop version of ChatGPT, accompanied by a fresh user interface. CTO Mira Murati highlighted the enhancements of the new model, GPT-4o, emphasizing it's "much faster" with improved capabilities in handling text, video, and audio data. While the new GPT-4o will be accessible to all users for free, paid users will still enjoy "up to five times the capacity limits” of free users, Murati stated during a live-streamed event.
“This is the first time that we are really making a huge step forward when it comes to the ease of use,” Murati stated.
While highlighting improved voice capabilities, Murati stresses the importance of safety regarding the real-time voice and audio features of the new GPT-4o model, adding that OpenAI is "continuing our iterative deployment to bring all the capabilities to you."
For OpenAI, this announcement stands as one of the company's most significant since the August launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, the chatbot's business tier.
Before today's release of GPT-4o, there were conflicting rumors circulating about OpenAI's announcement, ranging from the launch of an AI search engine to compete with Google and Perplexity, to the integration of a voice assistant within GPT-4, or the unveiling of a completely new and enhanced model, GPT-5. OpenAI strategically timed this launch just before Google I/O, the tech giant's premier conference, where some anticipate the introduction of several AI products by the Gemini team, reported Verge.
OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are leading a surge in generative AI adoption, as companies across diverse industries rush to integrate AI-powered chatbots and agents into their services to remain competitive. Earlier this month, OpenAI's competitor Anthropic announced its first enterprise offering alongside a free iPhone app.
The generative AI sector witnessed unprecedented investment, with a record $29.1 billion poured into nearly 700 deals in 2023, marking a staggering 260% increase from the previous year, as reported by PitchBook. Forecasts predict the market to surpass $1 trillion in revenue within the next decade.
Despite the industry's rapid growth, concerns persist about the swift introduction of untested services to the market, with academics and ethicists expressing apprehension about the technology's potential to perpetuate bias.
Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has made waves, becoming the fastest-growing consumer app in history at the time, boasting approximately 100 million weekly active users. OpenAI claims that over 92% of Fortune 500 companies have embraced the platform.