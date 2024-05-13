OpenAI Launches GPT-4o: New 'Much Faster', Free AI Model And Desktop Version Of ChatGPT

Before today's release of GPT-4o, there were conflicting rumors circulating about OpenAI's announcement, ranging from the launch of an AI search engine to compete with Google and Perplexity, to the integration of a voice assistant within GPT-4, or the unveiling of a completely new and enhanced model, GPT-5. OpenAI strategically timed this launch just before Google I/O, the tech giant's premier conference, where some anticipate the introduction of several AI products by the Gemini team, reported Verge.