Eight US Newspapers File Lawsuit Against ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI And Microsoft Over Copyright Infringement

Eight US newspapers, including The New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune, have sued OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement for unauthorized use of news articles in training AI chatbots. The legal action highlights concerns over tech giants profiting from journalism without compensation.

A group of eight US newspapers has initiated legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the tech giants have unlawfully utilized copyrighted news articles to train their artificial intelligence chatbots without authorization or compensation. The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, involves prominent publications such as The New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, and Denver Post, among others.

In a statement, Frank Pine, the executive editor for MediaNews Group and Tribune Publishing, stated, “We've spent billions of dollars gathering information and reporting news at our publications, and we can't allow OpenAI and Microsoft to expand the Big Tech playbook of stealing our work to build their own businesses at our expense.”

The newspapers involved in the lawsuit include MediaNews Group's Mercury News, Denver Post, Orange County Register, and St. Paul Pioneer-Press, as well as Tribune Publishing's Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel. All these publications are under the ownership of Alden Global Capital.

