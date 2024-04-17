World's First 'Miss AI' Beauty Pageant Unveiled With Two AI-Generated Judges On Panel

Models and influencers crafted with artificial intelligence (AI) are poised to compete for the coveted title of “Miss AI” in the world’s inaugural AI beauty pageant. This innovative event, organized by the World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), will assess AI-generated contestants based on their aesthetic appeal, technical finesse, and online influence.
The competition, which is open to entrants worldwide, invites AI creators to showcase their creations, which will be evaluated on criteria such as looks, poise, and social media engagement. According to WAICAs, the social clout of AI creators will be measured by factors like fan engagement, audience growth rate, and utilization of platforms such as Instagram.
Advertisement
Fanvue, a platform hosting virtual models, including some offering adult content, is partnering with the program. Fanvue's co-founder, Will Monanage, expressed the aspiration for WAICAs to become the premier awards in the AI creator economy, akin to the Oscars.
The winner of Miss AI, or rather the creator behind the winning AI model, will receive a $5,000 cash prize, promotion on the Fanvue platform, and PR support valued at over $5,000. Runner-up and third-place winners will also receive prizes. The victors will be announced on May 10, with an online awards ceremony scheduled later in the month.
The rise of AI influencers has attracted significant attention and opportunities. For instance, AI-generated influencer Alba Renai recently secured a hosting role on the Spanish version of Survivor, highlighting the growing demand for AI talent in mainstream media.
Advertisement
Among the judges for Miss AI are AI-generated models Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, who have substantial followings on Instagram and attract attention from brands and public figures. However, the judging panel also includes human experts, such as entrepreneur Andrew Bloch and beauty pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett, who bring diverse perspectives to the evaluation process.
Critics have raised concerns about the perpetuation of narrow beauty standards in beauty pageants, including those featuring AI-generated contestants. Fawcett emphasized the importance of diversity and challenging traditional beauty norms in selecting the winner, underscoring the opportunity for AI creators to reshape perceptions of beauty.
Despite criticisms, WAICAs maintains that the Miss AI pageant is primarily about celebrating artistic creativity and the beauty of creators' work.