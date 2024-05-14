United States

Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work

Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will step down as co-chair, focusing on her philanthropic efforts outside the foundation. Her departure follows her divorce from Bill Gates.

Melinda French Gates
info_icon

Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced her decision to step down as co-chair of the philanthropic powerhouse she helped build with her ex-husband, Bill Gates, over the past two decades. The nonprofit, which stands as one of the world’s largest philanthropic organizations, will see French Gates’ departure officially on June 7.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” stated French Gates in a message shared on 'X' on Monday. “I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world.”

French Gates expressed her confidence in the foundation’s CEO, Mark Suzman, and the expanded board of trustees, which underwent significant changes following the couple’s divorce announcement in May 2021.

Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage - null
Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage

BY Associated Press

Acknowledging the transition, French Gates wrote, “The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy,” highlighting her existing organization, Pivotal Ventures, which operates outside the nonprofit realm.

Bill Gates, in a separate statement, expressed gratitude for French Gates’ “critical” contributions, noting her impending departure while affirming her continued impact in future philanthropic endeavours.

In light of the change, the foundation will rebrand as the Gates Foundation, a spokesperson confirmed.

As part of her agreement with Gates, French Gates will receive $12.5 billion, earmarked for her future endeavours with a focus on women and families. Notably, these funds will be supplied personally by Gates, separate from the foundation’s endowment.

The Gates Foundation boasts significant global health funding, supporting key institutions such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Its scope extends to research on child malnutrition, maternal health, climate change adaptation for small farmers, and more.

In the US, the foundation has influenced education policy and research, with plans to bolster antipoverty initiatives moving forward.

French Gates’ departure, though surprising to many, reflects a strategic move. Latanya Mapp, president and CEO of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, noted French Gates’ efforts in embedding a gender equity perspective within the foundation’s programs, ensuring continuity post-her tenure.

However, the shift reignites discussions about the foundation’s governance structure. Linsey McGoey, a sociology professor and author, raised questions about the concentration of power within a select group and advocated for a wider distribution of influence.

Billionaire Warren Buffett Resigns As Trustee Of Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation - null
Billionaire Warren Buffett Resigns As Trustee Of Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Mark Suzman, addressing employees, affirmed French Gates’ decision, citing her desire to combat the rollback of women’s rights globally. He recognized her advocacy as a driving force for many joining the foundation.

With an endowment totalling $75.2 billion as of December 2023, the Gates Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to extensive spending, announcing plans to allocate $8.6 billion in 2024 to advance its mission.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NGOs Seek Listing In SC Of PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme
  2. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  3. 'Unacceptable': India Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Gaza, Pushes For 2 State Solution At UNGA
  4. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  5. India Sends Fresh Consignments Of Relief Materials To Flood-Hit Kenya
Entertainment News
  1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children
  2. Gong Yoo To Portray An AI Character Opposite Tang Wei In Special Appearance For 'Wonderland'
  3. Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'
  4. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  5. Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Spotted Sharing Passionate Kiss During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert In Paris
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad To Claim Second Spot - In Pics
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final
  4. Former Leeds United Boss Jesse Marsch Appointed As Head Coach Of Canada's Men's Football Team
  5. Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach
World News
  1. Melinda French Gates To Leave Gates Foundation, Keeps $12.5 Billion For Own Charity Work
  2. Whistleblower Who Exposed Alleged Australian War Crimes In Afghanistan Sentenced To Prison
  3. Baltimore's Key Bridge Blown Up In Controlled Explosion
  4. 3 Killed In Firing And Teargas Shelling By Security Forces In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Files His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner