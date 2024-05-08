United States

Judge in Trump's Classified Documents Case Cancels May Trial Date; No New Date Set

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has postponed the May 20 trial date in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, citing unresolved issues in the case and Trump's ongoing trial in Manhattan for hush money payments.

Advertisement

AP
U.S. District Judge postponed the trial date in classified documents case against Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon

The federal judge in Florida presiding over the classified documents prosecution of former President Donald Trump has canceled the May 20 trial date, postponing it indefinitely.

The order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had been expected in light of still-unresolved issues in the case and because Trump is currently on trial in a separate case in Manhattan charging him in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 presidential election. The New York case involves several of the same lawyers representing him in the federal case in Florida.

Cannon said in a five-page order Tuesday that it would be “imprudent” to finalize a new trial date now, casting further doubt on federal prosecutors' ability to bring Trump to trial before the November presidential election.

Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 6, 2024. - Getty images
Trump Hush Money Trial Day 12 Updates: Deborah Tarasoff Concludes Testimony

BY Outlook International Desk

Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida classified documents that he took with him after he left the White House in 2021, and then obstructing the FBI's efforts to get them back. He has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Trump faces four criminal cases as he seeks to reclaim the White House, but outside of the New York prosecution, it's not clear that any of the other three will reach trial before the election.

The Supreme Court is weighing Trump's arguments that he is immune from federal prosecution in a separate case from special counsel Jack Smith charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have also brought a separate case related to election subversion, though it's not clear when that might reach trial.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the courtroom after a break at Manhattan Criminal Court - AP
What Has Happened So Far In Trump's Historic Hush Money Trial? See Day 1 Highlights

BY Navya Sharma

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  2. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
  3. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
  4. Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Facilities For Kejriwal In Jail
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Will New Government Save The Traditional Fishermen In Konkan Region?
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  2. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  3. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  4. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
  5. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
Sports News
  1. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  4. Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming: Golden Boy To Throw In Domestic Circuit After 3 Years At National Federation Cup
  5. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: 'We Should Have Seen Game Home', Reflects Head Coach Sangakkara
World News
  1. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  2. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  3. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  4. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
  5. Judge in Trump's Classified Documents Case Cancels May Trial Date; No New Date Set
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges