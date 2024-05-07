United States

Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial

Adult film star Stormy Daniels testified about a $130,000 payment made by Trump's lawyer to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter in 2006, Trump denied the claim.

AP
Stormy Daniels testified about a $130,000 payment made by Trump's lawyer Photo: AP
Prosecutors in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump have called porn actor Stormy Daniels to the witness stand.

Daniels has alleged that she had a sexual encounter with Trump a decade before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied it.

Trump stared straight forward as Daniels entered the room, turning his head slightly in her direction as she approached the witness stand.

BY Outlook International Desk

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger led off by asking Daniels about her upbringing in Louisiana. Daniels talked about having grown up poor and wanting to become a veterinarian.

In the final weeks of Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, his then-lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about what she says was an awkward and unexpected sexual encounter with Trump at a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

BY Outlook International Desk

