Stormy Daniels’ Husband Considers Leaving US If Trump Is Acquitted

Barrett Blade, husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, expressed the possibility of leaving the US if former President Trump is acquitted in his hush money trial. He cited ongoing scrutiny and backlash faced by Daniels over a 2016 hush money payment.

@barrettblade777 on instagram
Stormy Daniels And Barrett Blade Photo: @barrettblade777 on instagram
Barrett Blade, the spouse of renowned adult film actress Stormy Daniels, hinted at the possibility of leaving the United States depending on the outcome of former President Donald Trump's ongoing trial in Manhattan. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Blade expressed concerns over the repercussions his wife has faced due to her involvement in the controversy surrounding a 2016 hush money payment allegedly orchestrated by Trump.

Blade conveyed uncertainty about the future, stating, "Either way, I don’t think it gets better for her. I think if it’s not guilty, we got to decide what to do. Good chance we’ll probably vacate this country." He emphasized that even if Trump is found guilty, Daniels would still likely endure hostility from the former president's supporters.

Describing the situation as untenable, Blade remarked, "I don’t see it as a win situation either way... We just want to do what I guess you’d say normal people get to do in some aspects but I don’t know if that ever will be, you know, and it breaks my heart."

Stormy Daniels, second from left, exits the courthouse in New York - Seth Wenig / AP
'...Like A Jump Scare': Stormy Daniels Recounts Details On Sexual Encounter With Trump|Day 13 Highlights

BY Outlook International Desk

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges that she engaged in a one-night encounter with Trump in 2006 and received payment in 2016 to remain silent about the affair. Prosecutors claim that Trump violated the law by falsifying business records to reimburse his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and conceal the hush money payment. The controversy arose in January 2018 following a report by the Wall Street Journal detailing the $130,000 payment. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

During her testimony last week, Daniels recounted meeting Trump at a celebrity golf tournament and provided explicit details of their alleged sexual liaison. She also mentioned Trump and Cohen's interest in purchasing her story after the emergence of the "Access Hollywood" tape just before the 2016 election.

In response, Trump's legal team challenged Daniels' credibility, accusing her of fabricating the encounter for financial gain. Daniels vehemently defended her account, asserting, "If that story was untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better."

Blade echoed his wife's sentiments, praising her as a "brilliant writer" who would have crafted a more compelling narrative if she were fabricating the story. He emphasized Daniels' desire to move forward with her life, despite the ongoing media scrutiny.

Stormy Daniels testified about a $130,000 payment made by Trump's lawyer - AP
Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial

BY Associated Press

Despite the barrage of criticism and negativity directed at his wife, Blade affirmed Daniels' resilience, stating, "This is all her fighting for what she believes is right and telling the truth, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that." He acknowledged the toll the situation has taken on Daniels but expressed admiration for her steadfastness in standing up for her beliefs.

