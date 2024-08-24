Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes

As the crispness of fall sweeps in, Starbucks enthusiasts are rejoicing with the return of Pumpkin Spice Latte season and a fresh lineup of autumn-inspired merchandise. The coffee giant has once again embraced the fall spirit with a new range of seasonal cups and tumblers, enhancing the pumpkin spice experience for its loyal customers.
Starbucks has launched eight new drinkware items, including a highly sought-after Stanley Quencher, available at participating U.S. locations starting Thursday.
The new fall merch features a variety of eye-catching designs suited for every beverage preference. This year’s collection includes four autumn-colored cold cups designed for iced coffee aficionados, two stylish tumblers, a versatile water bottle, and an exclusive vacuum-sealed Stanley Quencher.
Here's what all is included in Fall merch and their prices:
1. Autumn Sunset Glass Cold Cup (18 oz) - $19.95
2. Harvest Gradient Cold Cup (24 oz) - $22.95
3. Peach Gradient Bling Cold Cup (24 oz) - $22.95
4. Metallic Pumpkin Orange Tumbler (16 oz) - $22.95
5. Violet Swirl Cold Cup (24 oz) - $29.95
6. Deep Purple Shine Tumbler (20 oz) - $29.95
7. Midnight Blue Twist-to-Sip Water Bottle (20 oz) - $32.95
8. Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley Vacuum Seal Quencher (40 oz) - $54.95
Prices may vary by location, and availability is subject to change.
Among the new items, the olive green Stanley Quencher has captured the most attention. This collaboration with Stanley comes after a surge in tumbler enthusiasm across the US The Stanley Quencher features a distinctive olive green color, which is lighter than the dark forest green commonly associated with Starbucks.
The hype surrounding Stanley’s latest drop is palpable, with social media users expressing their eagerness to get their hands on the coveted cup. One Facebook user in the group Black Girls in Target posted, "O.K. now y’all, I NEED that green Stanley. Does anyone have an extra?" Another simply stated, "Ladies I need a Stanley."
The frenzy over Stanley drinkware has been a recent phenomenon, especially after a special Valentine’s-themed cup was released earlier this year, causing shoppers to flock to stores like Target in droves.