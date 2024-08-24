United States

Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes

With the addition of the much-anticipated Stanley Quencher, Starbucks has ensured that both new and returning fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate the arrival of autumn.

Starbucks stanley Cup fall merch
Starbucks x Stanley Cup Fall Merch Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

As the crispness of fall sweeps in, Starbucks enthusiasts are rejoicing with the return of Pumpkin Spice Latte season and a fresh lineup of autumn-inspired merchandise. The coffee giant has once again embraced the fall spirit with a new range of seasonal cups and tumblers, enhancing the pumpkin spice experience for its loyal customers.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Release Date Revealed In Leak - Starbucks
Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date

BY Outlook International Desk

Starbucks has launched eight new drinkware items, including a highly sought-after Stanley Quencher, available at participating U.S. locations starting Thursday.

The new fall merch features a variety of eye-catching designs suited for every beverage preference. This year’s collection includes four autumn-colored cold cups designed for iced coffee aficionados, two stylish tumblers, a versatile water bottle, and an exclusive vacuum-sealed Stanley Quencher.

Here's what all is included in Fall merch and their prices:

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

1. Autumn Sunset Glass Cold Cup (18 oz) - $19.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

2. Harvest Gradient Cold Cup (24 oz) - $22.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

3. Peach Gradient Bling Cold Cup (24 oz) - $22.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

4. Metallic Pumpkin Orange Tumbler (16 oz) - $22.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

5. Violet Swirl Cold Cup (24 oz) - $29.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

6. Deep Purple Shine Tumbler (20 oz) - $29.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

7. Midnight Blue Twist-to-Sip Water Bottle (20 oz) - $32.95

Starbucks Stanley Cup
Starbucks Stanley Cup Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

8. Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley Vacuum Seal Quencher (40 oz) - $54.95

Prices may vary by location, and availability is subject to change.

Among the new items, the olive green Stanley Quencher has captured the most attention. This collaboration with Stanley comes after a surge in tumbler enthusiasm across the US The Stanley Quencher features a distinctive olive green color, which is lighter than the dark forest green commonly associated with Starbucks.

The hype surrounding Stanley’s latest drop is palpable, with social media users expressing their eagerness to get their hands on the coveted cup. One Facebook user in the group Black Girls in Target posted, "O.K. now y’all, I NEED that green Stanley. Does anyone have an extra?" Another simply stated, "Ladies I need a Stanley."

The frenzy over Stanley drinkware has been a recent phenomenon, especially after a special Valentine’s-themed cup was released earlier this year, causing shoppers to flock to stores like Target in droves.

Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked Reveals Release Date Of The Fan Favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte - Starbucks
Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN 495/6 At Tea; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL Look To Build On Lead As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Retirement: Biggest Achievement In Career -- 'Playing For India,' Says The Cricket 'Gabbar'
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  5. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
Football News
  1. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  3. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  5. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  3. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  5. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Helicopter Flying From Mumbai To Hyderabad Crashes In Pune; 4 Injured
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  3. Punjab: NRI Shot At 3 Times In Front Of Family By Unidentified Men; FIR Filed Against Ex-Wife | Video
  4. Telangana: Authorities Demolish Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre In Hyderabad; Actor Calls It 'Wrongful'
  5. Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress Leader Selja Says Party Will Run Solo, No Alliance With AAP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
World News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
  5. Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Guard Dhaka's Ancient Temple After Fall Of Hasina-led Govt, Says Priest
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report