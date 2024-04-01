United States

Private Plane Crashes Near Delaware County Airport In Muncie, 3 Critically Injured

A private plane crash near Delaware County Airport in Muncie has left three individuals critically injured, including pedestrians on a nearby walking path. Emergency responders are on scene, urging caution and investigation into the incident.

Outlook International Desk
Updated on:
Muncie Plane Crash Photo: Muncie ARF
Three people, including the pilot, were urgently transported to a hospital after a plane crashed into a walking path close to the Delaware County Regional Airport in Muncie, as reported by Fox59.

As per the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, two of the individuals were reportedly walking along the Cardinal Greenway, a nearby walking trail, when a private plane descended and crashed.

Authorities stated that the small aircraft went down near the junction of Riggin Road and Shaffer Road in Delaware County. A trailhead for the Cardinal Greenway is situated near this intersection.

“Both victims were believed to be walking on the Greenway when the crash occurred,” the sheriff’s department stated.

All three injured individuals, including the pilot and the pedestrians, were swiftly transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital. The condition of their injuries was not provided by the sheriff’s department.

Although the City of Muncie previously indicated that the trio was likely in critical condition, the current status remains unconfirmed.

Law enforcement and emergency responders are urging the public to steer clear of the area.

