Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'

Following a bomb threat at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, all Republican and Democrat members present in the complex were evacuated on Saturday. Members of the House and Senate received an email bomb threat threatening to detonate a "highly lethal" device until President Joe Biden denounces Israel and its actions in the Gaza Strip.
As per Pennlive, the email was sent with the subject line of "My Manifesto" and stated thatlead azide devices had been hidden in and around the state capitol "in the name of Palestine".
The email called on President Biden to go on national television to denounce the state of Israel and declare it an "illegitimate state".
Capitol Police are yet to make an official statement regarding the bomb threat but have stated that they are aware of the situation.
“I plan on triggering one device every few hours until Joe Biden goes on national television and publicly denounces the illegitimate state of Israel,” the email stated, adding - “Keep in mind, I am inside one of the two buildings armed w/ a knife, and plan on remaining here to my dying breath!”
The bomb threat weas received at around 5:45 PM local time. Following the bomb threat, a warning email was sent to all members and staff at the complex to urgently evacuate the building.
State Rep Ryan Bizzarro also took to X to confirm the bomb threat and evacuation, statin that he was "tired of the foolery and unhinged behaviour. Let's hope they find the menance".