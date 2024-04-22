United States

Papua New Guinea Leader Takes Offense After Biden Implies An Uncle Was Eaten By Cannibals

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape rebukes Joe Biden's remarks, accusing him of disparaging the nation by implying his uncle was eaten by cannibals during World War II, sparking diplomatic tensions amidst China's growing influence in the region.

Advertisement

AP
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape Photo: AP
info_icon

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the US president had been eaten by “cannibals” there during World War II.

Biden's comments offended a key strategic ally as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

The president spoke at a Pennsylvania war memorial last week about his Army Air Corps aviator uncle Ambrose Finnegan, who was shot down over Papua New Guinea, which was a theatre of heavy fighting.

“They never found the body because there used to be — there were a lot of cannibals for real in that part of New Guinea,” Biden said, referring to the country's main island.

Advertisement

Marape said in a statement on Sunday that Biden “appeared to imply his uncle was eaten by cannibals”.

“President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labelled as such,” Marape said in a statement provided by his office to The Associated Press on Monday.

Joe Biden - Gene J. Puskar/ AP
President Biden Claims Cannibals Ate His Uncle During World War II, Contrasting Narratives Surface

BY Outlook International Desk

“World War II was not the doing of my people; however, they were needlessly dragged into a conflict that was not their doing,” Marape added.

The rift comes as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began a visit on Monday to Papua New Guinea, Australia's nearest neighbour. Albanese and Marape will commemorate strong defense ties between the two countries by walking part of a pivotal battle ground known as the Kokoda Track later this week.

Advertisement

“I'm very confident that PNG has no stronger partner than Australia and our defense and security ties have never been stronger,” Albanese told reporters before departing Australia.

The US Embassy in Port Moresby did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies - AP
Man Who Set Himself On Fire Outside Trump Trial Dies Of Injuries, Police Say

BY Associated Press

Marape's statement was released on the same day he met China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Port Moresby to discuss building closer relations.

Marape also called on the US to find its war dead in Papua New Guinea's jungles and to clean up the wreckage of war.

“The remains of WWII lie scattered all over PNG, including the plane that carried President Biden's uncle," Marape said.

“Perhaps, given President Biden's comments and the strong reaction from PNG and other parts of the world, it is time for the USA to find as many remains of World War II in PNG as possible, including those of servicemen who lost their lives like Ambrose Finnegan,” he said.

“The theaters of war in PNG and Solomon Islands are many, and littered with the remains of WWII including human remains, plane wrecks, ship wrecks, tunnels and bombs. Our people daily live with the fear of being killed by detonated bombs of WWII,” Marape added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami