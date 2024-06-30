NYPD Warns Of Potential Threats Ahead Of NYC Pride Events

The New York Police Department's Intelligence Bureau has issued a cautionary alert regarding this weekend's Pride March and associated events, citing potential risks of violence. The NYPD emphasised the ongoing threat posed to the LGBTQIA+ community by various extremist groups and individuals with diverse ideological motives.
According to the NYPD, "The LGBTQIA+ community remains a high-priority target for violent extremists and malicious actors across the ideological spectrum, necessitating elevated vigilance during the Pride March and other Pride-related events across New York City."
The Pride March, an iconic event tracing its origins to 1970, commemorates the Stonewall Uprising and celebrates LGBTQIA+ rights and identity. This year marks significant anniversaries: 55 years since the Stonewall Uprising and 40 years since the Heritage of Pride became the official organiser of the march.
Recent Pride events in other cities, including Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia, have seen disruptions from pro-Palestinian activists advocating to spotlight the conflict in Gaza. This has sparked debates within participating groups about the focus and inclusivity of Pride celebrations.
Sandra Pérez, Executive Director of NYC Pride, acknowledged the increased activism at this year's events, noting, "It is certainly a more active presence this year in terms of protest at Pride events. But we were born out of a protest."
The 2024 Pride March in New York City will commence from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue near Madison Square Park in Manhattan. The route includes Fifth Avenue, 8th Street, Christopher Street, passing by the Stonewall National Monument, and then north on 7th Avenue, near the New York City AIDS Memorial, concluding at 16th Street.
Under the theme "Reflect. Empower. Unite," this year's march aims to highlight queer liberation, joy, and solidarity among individuals, community leaders, advocates, and allies.