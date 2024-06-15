United States

NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why

A couple from Queens, discovered a safe containing about $100,000 while magnet fishing in a local lake.

Twitter
They brought the waterlogged cash to the Treasury Department, where it will undergo a nine-month restoration process. Photo: Twitter
info_icon

James Kane and Barbie Agostini, a couple from Queens, stumbled upon a rare treasure while magnet fishing in a local lake: a safe packed with soggy bills totaling approximately $100,000. However, their joyous windfall comes with a twist—they can't access their newfound fortune until next year.

Last Friday, Kane and Agostini journeyed to the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, bearing their waterlogged riches. A specialized team of eleven experts is now tasked with carefully examining and restoring the cash over the next nine months. Once the meticulous process concludes, the couple will receive the entire sum anew, tax-free.

Kane, exclaiming "America the beautiful!" to The New York Times, expressed his astonishment at the unexpected turn of events. The Treasury Department, equipped to handle such peculiar situations, often deals with damaged or buried cash, making Kane and Agostini's find a somewhat routine anomaly.

The couple's discovery has sparked widespread interest since news of their extraordinary catch went viral. Kane lamented his initial disbelief, having left behind what he assumed were irreparably damaged bills in the park.

"We're overwhelmed by the sudden attention and a bit apprehensive," Kane wrote in an email to the Treasury Department. He emphasized the urgency of their situation, fearing that the money, already showing signs of brittleness, might further deteriorate if not handled promptly.

Upon their arrival at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, officials estimated the recovered sum to be between $50,000 and $70,000. The couple, who document their adventures on YouTube, had not anticipated such a windfall when they plunged their magnet into the Queens pond.

While they have encountered safes in their previous outings, most turned out to be empty. This time, however, they struck gold with two stacks of hundred-dollar bills submerged in mud. Despite alerting the NYPD to avoid legal complications, the police assured them of their right to keep the money—a rare stroke of luck in their "poor-people treasure-hunting history," as Kane described it.

There were no injuries reported except for one precautionary hospital visit. - AP
Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student
  3. NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside
  4. S Jaishankar Likely To Visit Sri Lanka Next Week
  5. Blistering Heat Sweeps Haryana, Punjab
Entertainment News
  1. Gujarati Cinema Is Still In A Nascent Stage, Says ‘Jhamkudi’ Actor Viraj Ghelani
  2. Badshah Blames Show Promoter After His Dallas Gig Is Stopped Midway
  3. Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon
  4. Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  5. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
Sports News
  1. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Begins - Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Next Inspection At 9:00PM IST
  2. Serie A: Atalanta Complete Permanent Charles De Ketelaere Signing From Milan
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland 2-0 Hungary After Half-Time In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOC Gives 14 Russians, 11 Belarusians Neutral Status
  5. England Vs Serbia: 'No One Is Invincible', Says Vlahovic Ahead Of Serbs' Euro 2024 Opener
World News
  1. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  2. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  3. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  4. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  5. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland 2-0 Hungary After Half-Time In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow