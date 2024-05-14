United States

NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker criticized President Biden's stance on abortion during his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

Kansas City Chief Kicker Harrison Butker slams Biden. Photo: X
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker didn't hold back during his recent commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. The three-time Super Bowl winner took aim at President Biden's stance on abortion, labeling it "delusional" given his Catholic faith.

Addressing the graduates of the small Catholic liberal arts school, Butker didn't mince words as he criticized various political, religious, and cultural issues. Referring to the COVID-19 lockdowns, Butker highlighted the impact of bad leadership on society, emphasizing that issues like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, and degenerate cultural values stem from disorder perpetuated by flawed policies.

Singling out President Biden, Butker criticized the President's public support for abortion despite professing his Catholic faith. He specifically mentioned Biden's use of the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally, a gesture traditionally associated with prayer in the Catholic faith.

Butker didn't stop there. He pointed out that Biden's support for abortion is just one example of a broader trend among Catholic leaders endorsing what he views as morally objectionable positions. He urged the graduates not to passively accept declining morals and to speak out against them, challenging the notion of being "Catholic" without adhering to Catholic teachings.

President Biden, a practicing Catholic, has consistently advocated for abortion rights and has called on voters to support his re-election in 2024, as well as electing a Democratic Congress to codify the right to abortion nationwide following the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

