Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Serves Up Hot Take In Drake-Kendrick Lamar Rap Feud

Naomi Osaka, a tennis sensation, expressed her interest in the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, stating that she is a "pacifist" and a "neutral party."

Naomi Osaka, the renowned tennis sensation, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between two hip-hop heavyweights, Kendrick Lamar and Drake, expressing her enthusiasm for the competitive spirit within the genre. During a post-game press conference for the Italian Open on Wednesday, May 8, Osaka shared her thoughts on the matter.

Acknowledging her stance as a "pacifist" and a "neutral party," Osaka didn't shy away from revealing her interest in seeing Kendrick Lamar continue to engage in lyrical warfare with Drake. In fact, she openly endorsed the idea of Kendrick dropping more tracks aimed at his rap rival.

"Kendrick dropped some heat, that last song," Osaka remarked, referring to Lamar's track "Not Like Us." "That last song is amazing and I played it walking onto the court."

Osaka, a self-professed Kendrick fan, emphasized that she hasn't experienced such excitement over new Kendrick tracks in quite some time. Reflecting on the back-and-forth between the two artists, she highlighted Drake's response with "The Heart Part 6," suggesting that Kendrick could potentially counter with two more tracks if he desired to do so.

The Lamar-Drake feud, which ignited in March, has not only captivated the hip-hop community but has also permeated mainstream culture, making its mark on various platforms.

Most notably, President Joe Biden's campaign team utilized Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Euphoria" as a tool to criticize his political opponent, Donald Trump. Through a slideshow, Biden's team lambasted Trump for his controversial remarks and actions, underscoring the widespread influence of the ongoing hip-hop feud.

