Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?

Jessica Biel garnered attention for her pre-Met Gala ritual, featuring a soak in a bath filled with twenty pounds of Epsom salt. While the practice has historical roots and is believed to offer relaxation benefits, experts caution about potential risks such as skin reactions and dehydration.

Jessica Biel Photo: Instagram
As the Met Gala approached on May 6, Jessica Biel, the renowned actress, revealed a fascinating aspect of her pre-event routine that captured the attention of fans worldwide. In a TikTok video clad in a plush robe embroidered with her name, Biel showcased her unique method for getting ready for the star-studded affair.

Rather than engaging in the typical pre-gala festivities, Biel opted for a luxurious soak in a bath filled with an astonishing twenty pounds of Epsom salt, specifically from Dr. Teal's. Dumping five bags of salt into her bath, she emphasized the importance of using hot water and soaking for a duration of thirty minutes before hydrating and retiring for an early bedtime.

While Biel's choice of Epsom salt for her pre-gala ritual may seem unconventional to some, the use of Epsom salt in baths has a long history dating back to the seventeenth century. Named after the English town where it was first discovered, Epsom salt gained popularity among high society for its purported relaxation properties.

Epsom salt, chemically known as magnesium sulfate, is believed to work by dissolving in warm water and allowing magnesium and sulfate ions to be absorbed through the skin. While the effectiveness of transdermal magnesium absorption is a subject of debate among experts, many tout the potential benefits of Epsom salt baths for muscle pain relief and stress reduction.

However, despite its perceived benefits, experts caution against potential risks associated with Epsom salt baths. Dr. Laura Purdy, a family medicine physician, warns of possible skin reactions, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin. Additionally, using excessively hot water, as Biel recommended, can lead to dehydration, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balance between relaxation and safety.

Moreover, while magnesium is often used as a sleep aid and has been linked to anxiety relief, there is limited scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of transdermal magnesium absorption in addressing deficiencies or alleviating anxiety symptoms. Registered dietitian Kristina Freshour highlights the importance of oral magnesium supplementation for anxiety management, as opposed to relying solely on Epsom salt baths.

Furthermore, ingesting Epsom salt can have serious side effects, including severe diarrhoea, as cautioned by medical professionals. The Cleveland Clinic advises individuals to consult with healthcare providers before incorporating Epsom salt baths into their wellness routines, especially if they have underlying health conditions or concerns.

