United States

Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large

A tragic altercation at a Memphis Church's Chicken drive-thru led to the fatal shooting of a female employee by a customer, who remains at large. Authorities are urgently seeking the public's help in locating the suspect.

Memphis Churchs Chicken Employee Shot
Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer Photo: Memphis Police Department
info_icon

A confrontation at a Church's Chicken in Memphis, Tennessee, turned fatal on Monday night when a customer shot and killed a female employee, police reported.

The incident occurred just before 9:10 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant located on Park Avenue, approximately six miles southeast of downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:10 p.m., discovering the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, according to a police news release.

The altercation began when a woman in a teal-colored SUV argued with the employee at the drive-thru. It remains unclear what the argument was about.

Churchs Chicken Memphis Shooting
Suspect Of The Shooting At Church's Chicken In Memphis Photo: Memphis Police Department
info_icon
North Las Vegas Police investigate the scene of Monday night's shooting at an apartment complex in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 25 - AP
US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The teal-colored SUV drove off the lot and the victim walked outside of the business to get some air," the police release stated. "A few moments later a gunshot was heard and the teal-colored SUV was seen on video speeding off the parking lot."

Officers found the victim in the parking lot shortly after the shooting.

As of Tuesday, the victim's identity and age had not been disclosed.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating the suspect, described as a female with purple hair driving a teal-colored compact SUV. An arrest has not been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.

Police at the mass shooting site. - X
Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  3. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Retirement: The Numbers Behind A Legendary Career As Retirement Looms
  5. Gautam Gambhir: The Man With Capabilities To Light Up A Frozen Lake, Now Heads Indian Cricket
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Have 'New Energy' Ahead Of Ten Hag's Third Season
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Fussballliebe Gets Makeover, Ice-Cool Ivan Toney
  3. ENG Vs NED Semi-Final, UEFA Euro 2024: England Back Harry Kane To Prove Critics Wrong Against Netherlands
  4. Serie A: Moise Kean Makes Fiorentina Switch From Juventus
  5. Uruguay Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Vekic Vs Sun, Wimbledon 2024: Croatian Fights Back To Beat Qualifier Into Last Four - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alex De Minaur, QF 3 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha: At Least 7 Servitors Injured After Massive Idol Slips And Falls On Them In Puri
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: 'We Are Poor, Who Will Give Justice?', Says Victim's Family; Aaditya Thackeray Calls It 'Murder'
  3. 13 Assembly Seats To Go For Bypolls On July 10 Across 7 States | Check Full List, Important Candidates
  4. Gujarat: 2 Children Dead, 5 Injured As Tourist Bus Falls Into Ravine In Saputara| On Cam
  5. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Song 'Jaanam' Out: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Show Sensuous Chemistry In The 'Hottest' Track Of The Year
  2. Did Prasanth Varma Target Ranveer Singh With His 'Rejection' Post? Here's What The 'HanuMan' Director Has To Say
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  4. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  5. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
US News
  1. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  2. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
  3. Boston’s Coolest And Most Unusual Spots
  4. Why Is #RIPCartoonNetwork Trending: Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Hashtag
  5. Can This Simple Exercise Predict How Long You'll Live?
World News
  1. Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large
  2. Top 7 Visa-Free Destinations For American Travelers In 2024
  3. Modi Gets A Red Carpet Welcome In Moscow  
  4. Israeli Strike In Syria Kills A Former Bodyguard Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader
  5. Vatican To Prepare Document On Role Of Women In Leadership In Catholic Church
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9: NIA Team To Help JK Police In Kathua Terror Attack Probe; CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar In NEET Paper Leak Case
  8. Sports News Highlights: Gautam Gambhir Replaces Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach; IND-W Beat RSA-W By 10 Wickets