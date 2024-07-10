Memphis Church's Chicken Employee Fatally Shot By Drive-Thru Customer: Suspect At Large

A confrontation at a Church's Chicken in Memphis, Tennessee, turned fatal on Monday night when a customer shot and killed a female employee, police reported.
The incident occurred just before 9:10 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant located on Park Avenue, approximately six miles southeast of downtown Memphis.
Officers responded to the scene at 9:10 p.m., discovering the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries, according to a police news release.
The altercation began when a woman in a teal-colored SUV argued with the employee at the drive-thru. It remains unclear what the argument was about.
"The teal-colored SUV drove off the lot and the victim walked outside of the business to get some air," the police release stated. "A few moments later a gunshot was heard and the teal-colored SUV was seen on video speeding off the parking lot."
Officers found the victim in the parking lot shortly after the shooting.
As of Tuesday, the victim's identity and age had not been disclosed.
Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating the suspect, described as a female with purple hair driving a teal-colored compact SUV. An arrest has not been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.