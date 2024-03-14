Thursday, March 14, witnessed pivotal movements in the Indian political landscape as major parties manoeuvred their strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Here's a recap of the key highlights:
1: AAP Releases Initial List Of Punjab Candidates:
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked a significant stride in its electoral preparations by disclosing the first list of candidates for Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls. This unveiling, which constituted the second list of contenders for the 2024 elections, showcased the party's initial batch of nominees for the crucial Punjab region.
The list featured eight candidates for Punjab, alongside the selection of five Cabinet ministers as contenders for the forthcoming polls. Notable among these nominations were Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar for Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian for Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer for Sangrur, and Balbir Singh for Patiala.
Advertisement
2: BJP's Calculated Moves In Maharashtra:
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its second roster of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, shedding light on its tactical approach for the electoral battleground of Maharashtra. The list underscored the BJP's emphasis on candidates with a proven track record of electability while also signalling a departure from six incumbent MPs.
Among those dropped from the fray were prominent figures such as Unmesh Patil from Jalgaon, Sanjay Dhotre from Akola, Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North, Manoj Kotak from Mumbai North East, Girish Bapat from Pune, and Pritam Munde from Beed.
Advertisement
3: New Election Commissioners Selected:
A panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar as the newest election commissioners. This selection, announced by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, indicated a process characterized by government majority influence within the decision-making body.
Chowdhury highlighted the dominance of the government's stance within the committee, confirming the finalization of Sandhu and Kumar's appointments despite the consideration of six potential candidates. The chosen duo, representing diverse regional backgrounds, are poised to play instrumental roles in overseeing the electoral process.
4. EC Discloses Electoral Bonds Data
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a detailed list of donors to political parties on their website. This revelation comes on the heels of the State Bank of India (SBI) filing a compliance affidavit in the Supreme Court, affirming the submission of electoral bond details to the ECI.
According to the data released by the ECI, notable contributors include corporate giants such as Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd, Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma, among others.
5. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Suffers Major Injury In Accident
Trinamool Congress (TMC) revealed on Thursday evening that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained a significant injury in an accident. Reports indicate she was taken to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.
TMC posted on X, "Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.
Advertisement
Please keep her in your prayers," accompanying the message with an image showing Banerjee with a deep cut on her forehead and blood dripping down her face.