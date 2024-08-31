Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal

Dunkin', the popular coffee and doughnut chain, has launched a new promotional breakfast meal deal aimed at budget-conscious customers, aligning with recent trends in the quick service food sector. The limited-time offer includes a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns, and a medium coffee, all for just $6.
Along with the breakfast deal, Dunkin' is rolling out seasonal items such as a pumpkin spice signature latte, almond spice coffee, and a pumpkin muffin as part of the offer.
Dunkin’, a subsidiary of Inspire Brands, operates over 13,700 locations worldwide. The fast-food industry, which typically caters to low- and middle-income consumers, has been grappling with economic challenges due to inflation affecting profit margins.
Competitors have been responding with their own value deals. Starbucks recently launched a “Pairings Menu,” offering a combination of a drink and a breakfast item for $5 to $6. Meanwhile, Dunkin’s sister chain, Sonic Drive-In, introduced a “Fun.99” menu featuring burgers, snacks, desserts, and drinks for $1.99 each.
Earlier this summer, McDonald’s, which faced backlash over Big Mac meal prices reaching up to $18, countered with a $5 meal deal that includes a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece nuggets, small fries, and a small fountain drink. McDonald’s also introduced “Free Fries Friday,” offering a free medium fry with any $1 minimum app purchase through the end of the year.
Burger King and Taco Bell have also joined the fray. Burger King announced a $5 value meal, while Taco Bell rolled out a $7 “Luxe Cravings Box.”
Inspire Brands, which oversees Dunkin’, Sonic Drive-In, Arby’s, and Jimmy John’s, is a privately held entity. Bloomberg News reported in February that Roark Capital, a private equity firm, is considering an initial public offering for Inspire Brands, potentially valuing the company at around $20 billion.
Subway, another Roark subsidiary, recently reintroduced its footlong sandwich deal at a reduced price of $6.99, diverging from its former $5 offer. This move, however, has been met with some dissatisfaction among franchisees concerned about its impact on profit margins.