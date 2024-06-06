'Don't Want Her Touching Him..': Wisconsin Father Prevents Daughter From Shaking Black Superintendent's Hand

A white father at Baraboo High School in Wisconsin was caught on camera forcibly preventing the Black superintendent, Rainey Briggs, from shaking hands with his daughter at her graduation ceremony. The incident, captured on camera, unfolded on Friday, drawing parallels to the school's previous controversy in 2018 over a photo featuring students performing a Nazi salute.
Footage from the graduation ceremony depicts the father abruptly ascending the stage as his daughter proceeds to shake hands with school officials. However, when she reaches Superintendent Briggs, the father intervenes, forcibly grasping Briggs' arm and pulling him away, declaring, "I don't want her touching him."
The situation escalated as Briggs requested the man to release his grip, while shocked onlookers observed the scene. Eventually, the authorities escorted the father out of the premises.
Hailey Wagner, a spokesperson for the Baraboo School District, confirmed that a complaint regarding the man's disorderly behaviour has been forwarded to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office. Wagner reiterated the district's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, staff, and community members.
In response to the incident, the Baraboo Board of Education issued a statement condemning any form of threatening or intimidating behaviour within the school district. They emphasised that such actions would not be tolerated, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all.
State Representative Francesca Hong took to social media to express her support for Superintendent Briggs, denouncing the incident as "gross and racist conduct." Hong praised Briggs as an excellent superintendent deeply committed to the well-being of all students in the Baraboo District.
On various social media platforms, netizens joined in condemning the father's actions, with many expressing solidarity with Superintendent Briggs.