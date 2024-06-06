United States

'Don't Want Her Touching Him..': Wisconsin Father Prevents Daughter From Shaking Black Superintendent's Hand

The incident, captured on camera, unfolded on Friday, drawing parallels to the school's previous controversy in 2018 over a photo featuring students performing a Nazi salute.

Twitter
The incident took place at Baraboo High School. Photo: Twitter
info_icon

A white father at Baraboo High School in Wisconsin was caught on camera forcibly preventing the Black superintendent, Rainey Briggs, from shaking hands with his daughter at her graduation ceremony. The incident, captured on camera, unfolded on Friday, drawing parallels to the school's previous controversy in 2018 over a photo featuring students performing a Nazi salute.

Footage from the graduation ceremony depicts the father abruptly ascending the stage as his daughter proceeds to shake hands with school officials. However, when she reaches Superintendent Briggs, the father intervenes, forcibly grasping Briggs' arm and pulling him away, declaring, "I don't want her touching him."

The situation escalated as Briggs requested the man to release his grip, while shocked onlookers observed the scene. Eventually, the authorities escorted the father out of the premises.

George Floyd Anniversary - null
Murder Of Floyd Sparks Global Protests, Ignites Nationwide Reckoning On Racism In Policing

BY Outlook Web Desk

Hailey Wagner, a spokesperson for the Baraboo School District, confirmed that a complaint regarding the man's disorderly behaviour has been forwarded to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office. Wagner reiterated the district's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, staff, and community members.

In response to the incident, the Baraboo Board of Education issued a statement condemning any form of threatening or intimidating behaviour within the school district. They emphasised that such actions would not be tolerated, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all.

State Representative Francesca Hong took to social media to express her support for Superintendent Briggs, denouncing the incident as "gross and racist conduct." Hong praised Briggs as an excellent superintendent deeply committed to the well-being of all students in the Baraboo District.

On various social media platforms, netizens joined in condemning the father's actions, with many expressing solidarity with Superintendent Briggs. 

John Schneider Compares Beyonce To A Dog Amid Country Music Controversy - Getty Images & Instagram
John Schneider Faces Backlash For 'Racist and Hateful' Comments Comparing Beyoncé To A Dog Amidst Country Music Controversy

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cong Attacks BJP Over Removal Of Gandhi, Shivaji Statues At Parliament Complex, Links Maharashtra Votes To It
  2. Farmers' Stir, 'Mistakes' In Ticket Distribution Led To BJP's Fall In Seats: Rajasthan Minister
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories
  4. MP: Five Children Employed In Two Eateries Rescued In Indore; Case Registered
  5. Bengaluru Court Extends Prajwal Revanna''s SIT Custody Till June 10
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Wants To Earn Rs 500-800 Crore And Not Make Films: Everything Will Flop
  2. Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Security Personnel; Constable Detained For Questioning
  3. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  4. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  5. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
Sports News
  1. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Blue Tigers Eye Victory In Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match
  2. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s PAK Lock Horns Against Monank Patel’s USA
  3. ISSF World Cup 2024: India's Sarabjot Singh Shoots Gold In Munich Outshining 4-Time Olympian
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Brian Masaba Proud As UGN Make History With First WC Win
  5. Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win
World News
  1. 'Don't Want Her Touching Him..': Wisconsin Father Prevents Daughter From Shaking Black Superintendent's Hand
  2. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  3. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  4. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  5. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Demands Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls Go Wrong; MCC Lifted
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win