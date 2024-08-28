United States

Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details

NASA has confirmed that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will remain on the ISS for an additional six months, until February 2025. Despite concerns about food supplies, NASA assures that the space station is well-stocked with provisions and that regular resupply missions will continue.

Butch Wilmore (L) and Sunita Williams have been at the ISS since June
Butch Wilmore (L) and Sunita Williams have been at the ISS since June Photo: AP
NASA has announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will stay in space longer than planned. Instead of returning in August 2024, they will now come back to Earth in February 2025, six months later than initially scheduled. They will leave the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft rather than the Boeing Starliner they originally planned to use.

This extended stay has raised some concerns about food and oxygen supplies. However, NASA has reassured the public that there is no immediate danger. The ISS is well-stocked with everything the astronauts need. "The space station has enough food, water, clothing, and oxygen," NASA stated. Regular resupply missions, including recent arrivals of spacecraft carrying food, fuel, and other supplies, will keep the crew well-supported.

Astronauts on the ISS have unique living arrangements due to zero gravity. They can sleep in various positions, as there is no up or down in space. They use sleeping stations, similar to phone booths, with sleeping bags and pillows attached to the floor, walls, or ceiling. For communication, they can make video calls, audio calls, or send emails through NASA.

The ISS also has a gym called the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED). This allows astronauts to exercise using vacuum cylinders that simulate weights, helping them maintain muscle mass and bone density. Additionally, Williams and Wilmore have access to the Vegetable Production System (Veggie garden), where they can grow fresh produce and flowers.

Williams and Wilmore are expected to return to Earth in late February 2025 aboard the SpaceX spacecraft. Meanwhile, the Boeing Starliner, which was originally scheduled for their return, will perform an uncrewed return journey in early September.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the agency's focus on safety, noting the challenges of spaceflight. "Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine," he explained.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams - AP
See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months

