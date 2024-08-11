United States

See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore might be staying on the International Space Station for another six months due to ongoing issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. NASA is considering extending their mission or using SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for their return.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, Boeing Starliner
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams Photo: AP
When astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore took off for the International Space Station (ISS) two months ago, they left their personal belongings behind, expecting a quick return. They were on a special mission to test Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft and anticipated being back on Earth within a week. But now, they’ve now been in space for over 60 days, and NASA has raised the possibility that they may stay until early 2025 due to ongoing issues with the Starliner capsule.

NASA is currently pondering the best plan of action and hopes to sort out the Starliner’s safety issues by mid-August. If the spacecraft can’t make the trip back safely, Williams and Wilmore might have to extend their space vacation or hitch a ride home on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. NASA is weighing all options and needs to make a decision soon.

Right now, Williams and Wilmore are like space tourists, not official members of the ISS crew. But if their stay is stretched, they would become full-time crew members, taking on spacewalks, maintaining the ISS, and running exciting science experiments. NASA’s Dana Weigel assures us they’re ready for the job. “They’re fully trained and capable of handling all required tasks,” Weigel said, adding that they’re set for any space shenanigans that might come their way.

Alternative Return Plans With SpaceX Crew-9

If NASA decides that Starliner cannot safely return the astronauts, they are considering sending the spacecraft back to Earth empty. Instead, Williams and Wilmore could return on SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, which is currently scheduled to fly with four astronauts: NASA's Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, Stephanie Wilson, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov from Roscosmos. NASA may remove two astronauts from this mission to accommodate Williams and Wilmore, with Crew Dragon carrying additional weight to maintain balance.

Starliner spacecraft - Reuters
Nasa And Boeing Knew Of Helium Leak Before Starliner Launch, Leaving Astronauts Stuck In Space

BY Outlook International Desk

Joining Expedition 72

If Crew-9 arrives as planned, Williams and Wilmore would join the ISS crew as part of Expedition 72. This would extend their stay by another six months, adding to the two months they’ve already spent in space. During this extended period, they would follow a structured routine with detailed schedules and additional tasks.

Current Activities In Space

Williams and Wilmore have been actively involved in maintaining the ISS and conducting science experiments. They have also had opportunities for leisure activities, including a space version of Olympic events like discus and pommel horse. Williams, known for her achievements in space sports, previously completed a triathlon and participated in the Boston Marathon from orbit.

Extended stays on the ISS are not unusual. Astronaut Frank Rubio, for instance, spent 371 days in space after his mission was prolonged due to a malfunctioning Russian Soyuz capsule. Such extensions are often due to unforeseen circumstances, including technical issues or weather delays.

Managing Supplies And Resources

The astronauts initially left their personal items behind to make room for necessary equipment. Recently, a Northrop Grumman cargo resupply mission brought essential supplies, including food and personal items. Despite this, NASA needs to make a decision soon about their return to prevent depleting the ISS’s resources. Ken Bowersox of NASA highlighted the need to balance the benefits of having extra crew with the finite supplies available on the station.

NASA delays the launch of Crew 9 mission. - X
NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?

BY Outlook International Desk

