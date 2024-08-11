See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months

When astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore took off for the International Space Station (ISS) two months ago, they left their personal belongings behind, expecting a quick return. They were on a special mission to test Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft and anticipated being back on Earth within a week. But now, they’ve now been in space for over 60 days, and NASA has raised the possibility that they may stay until early 2025 due to ongoing issues with the Starliner capsule.