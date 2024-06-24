United States

Nasa And Boeing Knew Of Helium Leak Before Starliner Launch, Leaving Astronauts Stuck In Space

NASA and Boeing proceeded with the launch of the Starliner rocket on June 5, despite knowing about a helium leak, which they considered too small to pose a threat.

Reuters
Starliner spacecraft Photo: Reuters
info_icon

NASA and Boeing officials were aware of a helium leak in the Starliner rocket before its June 5 launch but deemed it too minor to delay the mission. Now, two astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) due to a leak, new reports reveal.

Prior to launch, NASA and Boeing managers found a helium leak on the Starliner but decided to proceed, believing it wouldn't pose a safety threat, according to CBS News. The launch had already been delayed once due to another leak.

After reaching orbit, four more helium leaks emerged, and one of the rocket's thrusters was deemed unusable. Consequently, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were supposed to return on June 13 after a week on the ISS, will now stay until at least July 2.

Boeing is facing significant criticism over the situation. The aerospace giant has been under scrutiny following several high-profile malfunctions of its planes over the past year, with at least 20 whistleblowers voicing concerns about safety and quality issues.

NASA stated that engineers are currently analysing and testing the helium leaks and thruster failures. "We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. He emphasised that decisions are being driven by data and reassured that despite the issues, NASA still has confidence in Starliner.

NASA officials also dismissed claims that Wilmore and Williams are stuck on the ISS, stating that the astronauts are cleared to undock and return home if necessary. However, the ongoing issues and tests raise doubts about Starliner’s ability to make the six-hour return trip safely.

Boeing has already spent about $1.5 billion in cost overruns beyond the initial $4.5 billion contract with NASA. The space agency aims to use Starliner as its second mode of transportation to the ISS alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

Starliner's persistent leaks could jeopardise its future and further damage Boeing's reputation. The company has faced safety concerns since the start of the year, including a door panel incident on an Alaskan Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jet.

null - null
Boeing 737 Max 8 Encounters Rare 'Dutch Roll' Midair At 32,000 Feet, FAA Investigates : Here's What Happened

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Toy Train Overturns, Kills 11-Year-Old At Chandigarh’s Elante Mall
  2. Day In Pics: June 24, 2024
  3. Dance With Democracy: The Rise Of Sanjana Jatav
  4. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57
  5. Gautam Adani Claims Hindenburg Report 'Designed To Defame' Group | Adani AGM 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’, Cut Four-Tier Wedding Cake At Their Reception
  2. Khushi Kapoor Doesn’t Regard Herself To Be The ‘Rage’, Is Thankful For All Kinds Of Criticism
  3. Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’
  4. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
  5. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  3. IND's Tour Of ZIM 2024: Gill Likely To Lead Team India With Key Stars Rested Post T20 World Cup 2024 Rigours - Report
  4. Super 8s: South Africa Edge West Indies, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Spanish Grand Prix: Lando Norris '99 Percent Happy' As Mclaren Continue Max Verstappen Pursuit
World News
  1. Marissa Teijo Becomes Oldest Miss Texas USA Pageant At 71
  2. Nasa And Boeing Knew Of Helium Leak Before Starliner Launch, Leaving Astronauts Stuck In Space
  3. MTV’s "The Real World: Miami" Fame Sarah Becker Dead At 52, Committed Suicide
  4. Netanyahu Says He Won't Agree To A Deal That Ends The War In Gaza, Testing The Latest Truce Proposal
  5. At Least 16 Dead In A Fire At A Lithium Battery Factory In South Korea
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Toll Reaches 57