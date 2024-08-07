NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?

NASA has announced a delay in the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, which was initially scheduled to transport four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, which could also serve as a backup for Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, will not take place until September 24 at the earliest.
According to NASA, the delay allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the Starliner and its crew. A news conference addressing the change is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 pm ET.
The Starliner, currently attached to the ISS, has been stuck there for seven weeks longer than planned, causing uncertainty about the return of its crew. The crew includes veteran NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. NASA indicated in July that the SpaceX Crew-9 mission could launch as early as August 18, after Williams and Wilmore returned to Earth aboard Starliner. However, the ongoing issues with Starliner have caused further delays and now the launch is postponed till September 24.
In July, Boeing reported conducting ground tests to identify the root cause of the issues Starliner experienced during its historic crewed test flight in June, which included malfunctioning of thrusters as they abruptly stopped working and helium leaks that cropped up en route. Despite these efforts, the review process to determine Starliner’s readiness for the return journey has not started.
NASA confirmed that a target return date has yet to be decided.
NASA’s acting press secretary Meira Bernstein said that Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, will ultimately decide how and when Williams and Wilmore would return home safely. “His top priority, as always, is the safety of the crew,” Bernstein said.
NASA officials, rather than personnel from SpaceX or Boeing, will address the status of both the SpaceX Crew-9 mission and Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test at the upcoming news conference.
The future of Starliner remains uncertain. NASA announced in July that Starliner would need to fly home under computer control due to increased strain on the propulsion system caused by manual operations during the journey to the ISS. Boeing maintains confidence in the safety of the vehicle to bring the crew home, despite the technical setbacks.
Williams and Wilmore docked at the ISS on June 6 and have been there for 61 days as teams conduct tests and analyses. NASA has considered using SpaceX to bring the Starliner astronauts home as a contingency, though it remains committed to completing the mission with Starliner. Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program manager, Mark Nappi, expressed confidence in Starliner’s ability to safely return the crew and said, ““Of course, I’m very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with.”