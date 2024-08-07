United States

NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?

NASA has announced that SpaceX's Crew-9 mission will be delayed. The mission is aimed to transport four astronauts to the International Space Station.

NASA, Space X Crew 9 mission, boeing
NASA delays the launch of Crew 9 mission. Photo: X
info_icon

NASA has announced a delay in the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, which was initially scheduled to transport four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, which could also serve as a backup for Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, will not take place until September 24 at the earliest.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk | - AP
Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to NASA, the delay allows more time for mission managers to finalize return planning for the Starliner and its crew. A news conference addressing the change is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 pm ET.

The Starliner, currently attached to the ISS, has been stuck there for seven weeks longer than planned, causing uncertainty about the return of its crew. The crew includes veteran NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. NASA indicated in July that the SpaceX Crew-9 mission could launch as early as August 18, after Williams and Wilmore returned to Earth aboard Starliner. However, the ongoing issues with Starliner have caused further delays and now the launch is postponed till September 24.

In July, Boeing reported conducting ground tests to identify the root cause of the issues Starliner experienced during its historic crewed test flight in June, which included malfunctioning of thrusters as they abruptly stopped working and helium leaks that cropped up en route. Despite these efforts, the review process to determine Starliner’s readiness for the return journey has not started.

NASA confirmed that a target return date has yet to be decided.

Crew 9 members
Crew 9 members Photo: X
info_icon

NASA’s acting press secretary Meira Bernstein said that Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, will ultimately decide how and when Williams and Wilmore would return home safely. “His top priority, as always, is the safety of the crew,” Bernstein said.

NASA officials, rather than personnel from SpaceX or Boeing, will address the status of both the SpaceX Crew-9 mission and Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test at the upcoming news conference.

The future of Starliner remains uncertain. NASA announced in July that Starliner would need to fly home under computer control due to increased strain on the propulsion system caused by manual operations during the journey to the ISS. Boeing maintains confidence in the safety of the vehicle to bring the crew home, despite the technical setbacks.

Williams and Wilmore docked at the ISS on June 6 and have been there for 61 days as teams conduct tests and analyses. NASA has considered using SpaceX to bring the Starliner astronauts home as a contingency, though it remains committed to completing the mission with Starliner. Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program manager, Mark Nappi, expressed confidence in Starliner’s ability to safely return the crew and said, ““Of course, I’m very confident we have a good vehicle to bring the crew back with.”

A red giant star and white dwarf orbit each other in this animation of a nova similar to T Coronae Borealis. - NASA
This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Avishka Fernando Completes Fifty; SL - 153/1 (31 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  2. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  3. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  4. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
Tennis News
  1. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  2. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  3. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  4. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  5. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  2. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  3. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
  4. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
  5. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken
  2. Ananya Panday Dating Former Model Walker Blanco After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's What We Know
  3. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Shock
  4. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
  5. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
US News
  1. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  2. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  3. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  4. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  5. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
World News
  1. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  2. Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities
  3. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crashes In Nuwakot
  4. Thailand: Court Dissolves Progressive Move Forward Party, Which Won Election But Failed To Take Power
  5. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified, Antim Panghal Bows Out; India Go Down Against Germany In Women's TT Team QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Avishka Fernando Completes Fifty; SL - 153/1 (31 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign