NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?

The Starliner, currently attached to the ISS, has been stuck there for seven weeks longer than planned, causing uncertainty about the return of its crew. The crew includes veteran NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. NASA indicated in July that the SpaceX Crew-9 mission could launch as early as August 18, after Williams and Wilmore returned to Earth aboard Starliner. However, the ongoing issues with Starliner have caused further delays and now the launch is postponed till September 24.