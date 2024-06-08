Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98

Dick Van Dyke is now the oldest actor ever to receive a Daytime Emmy. The 98-year-old legendary actor and comedian made history by winning the 2024 Daytime Emmy award. He received the award for guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Van Dyke was already the oldest nominee in the award's history. The first night of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards was broadcast live on CBS on June 7 from the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
“I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” Van Dyke joked during his acceptance speech. “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!”
Recalling his time on “Days,” Van Dyke said he had a “wonderful time” and humorously recalled a moment during filming when he started laughing during a serious scene and ruined the shot. “I’m 98 years old, can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless,” he added.
In a special four-part story arc on “Days of Our Lives,” Van Dyke portrayed “Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux,” an amnesiac character assisted by Marlena (Diedre Hall) in regaining his memory. The storyline featured contributions from characters John Black and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and included a musical number. Van Dyke’s appearances aired on September 1, September 4, September 8, and September 14, with his wife, Arlene Silver, making a cameo on September 1.
Van Dyke won over Linden Ashby (“The Young and the Restless”), Ashley Jones (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Alley Mills (“General Hospital”), and Guy Pearce (“Neighbours”).
Van Dyke, in his early days, worked as a DJ, comedian, and emcee on local radio and TV programs before he joined CBS’s “Morning Show” as a host. He gained fame on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” where he played television comedy writer Rob Petrie. His storied career also includes iconic films like “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
CBS recently celebrated Van Dyke's 98th birthday with the special “Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic” and honored him with the Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. Van Dyke previously won a Daytime Emmy in 1984 for outstanding performer in children’s programming for “CBS Library.”